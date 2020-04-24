Willert Home Products Acquires Brands from SpringStar, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willert Home Products has acquired brands Biocare® and Trap-N-Kill® from SpringStar, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced pest and mosquito control products. The recent acquisition expands Willert's product line of nearly 100 well-known and trusted household items for the home and garden.

"We are excited by the opportunity to expand our Enoz family of pest control solutions by incorporating SpringStar's pesticide-free traps, baits, and pheromone lures into two new Enoz brands for the home and garden," said Bryan Willert, Executive Vice President of Willert Home Products. "The addition of Enoz BioCare® and Enoz Trap-N-Kill® will deepen the Enoz product line, allowing Willert Home Products to offer a complete solution for crawling and flying insects."

Since 1946, Willert Home Products, and its brand Enoz, has been a continued leader in the flying and crawling insect control products market. Willert Home Products began modestly with the production of a single product at its St. Louis, Missouri, manufacturing plant, which also serves as company headquarters. Almost 75 years later, Willert remains family owned and operated. Bryan Willert, Executive Vice President and grandson of founder A.W. Willert, continues the company's vision to provide customers with safe, high-quality household products. Willert Home Products is a vertically integrated consumer products company with five worldwide manufacturing locations. Willert Home Product's full line of top-selling household products also includes the brands Ty-D-Bol®, Bowl Fresh® airBOSS®, Reefer-Galler® and Dr. Flush®.

SpringStar Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced pest and mosquito control products based on insect biology and pheromones in Woodinville, Washington, under the brand names Biocare® and Trap-N-Kill®. SpringStar, Inc. has worked with numerous research universities across North America and several US government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia.

