William A. Worthington, JD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

William A. Worthington, JD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as a Top Attorney in acknowledgment of his role as Partner/Attorney at Conners & Winters.

Founded in 1933 in Tulsa, OK, Conners & Winters opened the day before President Roosevelt signed the Emergency Banking Act. In spite of the economic depression, the firm persevered, offering services initially in the areas of banking, real estate, trusts, probate, estate planning, and oil and gas law. Now open for eighty years, the firm provides a broad range of legal services, including aviation, construction, healthcare, insurance, finance, energy, family, and numerous other areas of law.

A skilled trial and appellate lawyer, Mr. Worthington is an expert at commercial and product-related litigation. He has been involved in a substantial amount of legal cases that have involved, but are not limited to the purchase and sale of businesses, phantom equity provisions in executive management employment contracts, dealer-related litigation, trademarks and patents, and disputes among owners of businesses. Admitted to several bars, he is able to practice law in the State of Texas, U.S. Supreme Court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Texas Eastern, Northern, Western District, and Texas Southern District Court/Bankruptcy Court.

In recognition of academic achievements, Mr. Worthington received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government, cum laude, in 1972. In 1976, he became a Doctor of Law, graduating magna cum laude from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He received a Civil Trial Law Specialization Certification and Personal Injury Trial Law Certification in 1983. He is affiliated with the Bar Associations of Texas and Houston.

During undergrad, Mr. Worthington published a few articles, including "The Tender Offer--A Developing Concept" and "Survey, 1974 Securities Law Developments".

For more information, please visit https://www.cwlaw.com

