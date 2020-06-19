William Bunch to Auction Extraordinary Historical Archive From Philadelphia Family of Declaration of Independence Signatory Francis Hopkinson, June 23

CHADDS FORD, Pa., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia, America's first capital and home to Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, is steeped in political, military and social history. Its cobblestone streets, 18th-century buildings and revered educational institutions bear the names of prominent families whose origins date back to colonial days. One such Philadelphia family, the Hopkinsons, can count amongst its illustrious ancestors the patriot and Declaration of Independence signatory Francis Hopkinson (1737-1791). A lawyer, judge, author, composer, merchant and holder of many high public offices, Francis Hopkinson is also distinguished for having designed Continental paper money, the first United States coin, and early versions of the American Flag.

Substantial lock of George Washington's (1732-1799) hair, framed and encased in ornate gilt-metal locket. Two applied notes of provenance on verso indicating the hair was 'Cut by Mrs. Oliver Wolcot (sic.) at her house 4th & Spruce Sts. Phila 1798' for Mrs. Joseph Hopkinson.' Hopkinson Family Archive. Estimate $15,000-$25,000 Rembrandt Peale (American, 1778-1860), portraits of Richard Colgate Dale Jr (1810-1876) and Elizabeth Woodruff Dale, oils-on-canvas, signed 'Rembrandt Peale 1857,' each 30¾ x 25in (sight), exhibition labels from Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, carved and gilded frames. Hopkinson Family Archive. Estimate $10,000-$20,000

Now, 300 years after Francis Hopkinson's birth, his direct descendants have chosen to auction a treasured multigenerational family archive of Americana, documents, fine art and books that had long been stored away in 25 large steamer trunks. William Bunch Auctions of Chadds Ford, Pa., will conduct the live-online auction on June 23 via LiveAuctioneers. Note: Live gallery bidding not permitted, per guidelines governing COVID-19.

The Hopkinson consignment is family owned and completely fresh to the market. "The Hopkinson descendants who consigned the goods provided an extremely helpful inventory of the trunks' contents, but we were still pleasantly surprised at what we found – an amazing collection of 18th to 20th-century historical artifacts, manuscripts and unique Americana," Bunch said.

Perhaps no other item in the sale reflects the Hopkinson family's status more than the substantial lock of George Washington's (1732-1799) hair framed and encased in an ornate gilt metal locket. Two applied notes of provenance on verso indicate that the hair was "Cut by Mrs. Oliver Wolcot [sic.] at her house 4th & Spruce Sts. Phila 1798" and that the memento was specifically for "Mrs. Jos. Hopkinson." The circumstances and individuals involved reflect the status of the Hopkinson family, since the Wolcotts were socially prominent Philadelphians and, at a dinner party at their home, Washington either offered or agreed to have a lock of his hair cut specifically for Mrs. Hopkinson, who may not have been present at the time. The presidential hair keepsake is estimated at $15,000-$25,000.

An encased royal lock of hair found in the same box as the Washington memento belonged to Hopkinson family friend Joseph Bonaparte (1768-1844), brother of Napoleon Bonaparte. It was clipped on July 20, 1832. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.

The collection also features important artworks, including a pair of 1857 Rembrandt Peale (American, 1778-1860) portraits. The subjects are Richard Colgate Dale Jr. (1810-1876), a surgeon, military officer and Master Mason; and his wife, Elizabeth Woodruff Dale. Each portrait is signed and dated, and has exhibition labels from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts affixed on verso. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000.

An extremely rare Civil War Designating Flag made by William H. Horstmann & Sons, Philadelphia, is labeled "2 Army Corps 2 Div 3 Brig." William Bunch noted that a plaque at Gettysburg Battlefield honors this particular outfit. Estimate $4,000-$6,000. Another Hopkinson family treasure is an 1864 leather-bound album containing more than 50 Civil War generals' photos, most of them signed.

Rare, author-signed books and ephemera from centuries of Hopkinson family libraries will be offered, as will a 1789 University of Pennsylvania sealed diploma signed by Declaration of Independence signatory Benjamin Rush.

The June 23, 2020 online auction (through LiveAuctioneers) will start at 12 noon ET. Additional details online at www.bunchauctions.com.

