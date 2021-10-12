William Davidson Institute hosts diplomats, industry leaders to discuss new opportunities for U.S.-Mexico auto sector

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 5, 2021, the William Davidson Institute (WDI) and the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, in collaboration with the US-Mexico Foundation (USMF), will host a virtual roundtable to discuss further integration within the auto industry in the U.S. and Mexico. The event will bring together accomplished diplomats, industry leaders and academia to share their perspectives on trends and opportunities for players in both countries.

For decades, the U.S.-Mexico automotive supply chain has been deeply unified, collectively manufacturing around 20 percent of the world's passenger cars and commercial vehicles. At the same time, the automotive sector is undergoing a profound transformation, fueled by technological innovations, sustainability efforts and supply chain concerns.

During the virtual roundtable, two interrelated, consecutive panel discussions will focus on these shifts and how both sides of the border can leverage them in the context of an enhanced U.S.–Mexico partnership.

Panel 1, "U.S.-Mexico Automotive Supply Chain Resilience: Trends and Opportunities," will put a spotlight on emerging opportunities for co-production and manufacturing of products, services and technologies, which has the potential to catalyze further economic growth in the U.S. and Mexico .

. Panel 2, "Powering Mobility: Implications of the Energy Transition," will discuss how renewable energy sources are key to achieving climate and sustainability goals and how energy transition toward electrification could redefine cross-border business models and opportunities.

"At this time of great change in the automotive sector, further integration between businesses in the U.S. and Mexico can increase competitiveness for both economies," said Paul Clyde, president, William Davidson Institute, and professor of business administration, University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. "As part of WDI's mission to help formulate the tools for commercial success in low- and middle-income countries, we're delighted to work with the Ross School of Business and USMF to facilitate this important dialogue."

The panelists taking part in the event include:

Gerónimo Gutiérrez, former Mexican Ambassador to the U.S.

Anthony Earl Wayne , former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

, former U.S. Ambassador to Sarah Cartmell , manager of global government relations, Ford Motor Company

, manager of global government relations, Ford Motor Company Scott Adams , president eMobility, Eaton

, president eMobility, Mike Ramsey , vice president, analyst at Gartner

, vice president, analyst at Gartner Oscar Dominguez , president, Lear

Francine Lafontaine, interim dean, Michigan Ross School of Business, and Diana E. Páez, senior director, grants & partnerships, grants management, WDI, will serve as moderators.

The "A Vision for a Stronger U.S.-Mexico Partnership: Emerging Opportunities in the Automotive Industry" virtual roundtable is free and open to the public. Register for the November 5th event here or by visiting the WDI homepage at wdi.umich.edu .

About The William Davidson Institute at the University of Michigan

SOLVING FOR BUSINESS: Because business drives economic growth and social freedom

Established at the University of Michigan in 1992, the William Davidson Institute (WDI) is an independent, non-profit research and educational organization. WDI is guided by our founding principle that thriving businesses drive economic development and improve social welfare in low- and middle-income countries. Our work focuses on developing, adapting and applying sound business principles in four interrelated sectors necessary for a thriving economy: professional education and training, energy, finance and healthcare, in addition to offering performance measurement and improvement services that span these sectors. With a unique blend of field-based experience and academic rigor, WDI works to build stronger economies and healthier societies.

