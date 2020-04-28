William F. Turner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ONTARIO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William F. Turner, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of law as a Tax Attorney at his private practice William F. Turner Law.

Mr. Turner has 56 years' experience in the field of law. He was admitted to practice law in California in 1966. He was also admitted to practice law in Arizona, receiving his Juris of Doctor Degree from the University of Arizona. His area focus is tax law specifically related to corporations.

Following the completion of his studies, Mr. Turner became a member of the California State Bar Association. He is also the Chairman of a Christian Mission to Japan called "Reap Mission Inc." William Turner's secret to success is having strong faith. He loves what he does and enjoys meeting the needs of his clients in various states.

William F. Turner would like to dedicate his success with special thanks to Kenneth Joseph Missionary Japan.

