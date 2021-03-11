William Hill Mobile Sports Book Launches in Tennessee

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Hill is launching its mobile and online sports book in Tennessee today, marking the 11th state where its highly rated app is available for sports bettors. William Hill offers a seamless experience that makes it easy and quick to make a sports wager and gives Tennessee sports fans a broad and deep array of markets and bet types, including live, in-game wagering. The app includes a quick and secure registration process and a wide selection of options to deposit and withdraw funds, including PayPal, available debit and credit cards, online banking powered by PayWithMyBank, cash with PayNearMe at convenient locations across the state, ACH eCheck, and the William Hill Prepaid Play+ Card.

"As we head into one of the most exciting times of the year for sports fans, the William Hill app will make March moments even more interesting for Tennessee bettors," said Kenneth Fuchs, President of Digital for William Hill US. "We will have thousands of markets available, including for your local favorites, live in-game betting, and daily promotions and bonuses for players."

Will any teams from Tennessee bring home a championship trophy? Tennessee sports fans can get in on the potential celebration by betting on them to do so at William Hill.

There are a number of Tennessee teams still in the mix to cut down the nets in Indianapolis, as William Hill has odds listed for Tennessee (75/1), Memphis (250/1), Belmont (750/1) and Vanderbilt (9999/1). The Titans are currently available at 40/1 to win it all next February. For customers looking to get in an ice fix, look no further than the Predators, whose 2021 Stanley Cup odds are at 125/1. In the NBA, the Grizzlies are 250/1 to take the title in July.



William Hill, America's leading sports book operator, now offers mobile sports betting apps and services in 12 U.S. jurisdictions (Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. and powering the trading services for the Rhode Island Lottery mobile app). In addition to a deep array of markets and features, the app and website enable users to personalize their play, including tools to set and manage limits on betting and depositing, and to ensure a fun but responsible experience.

WHEN: Available for access in Tennessee on Thursday, March 11, 2021, William Hill is offering a risk-free sports bet of up to $2,021 for new customers who make a deposit.

WHERE: The William Hill Sports Book App in Tennessee is available for download on any Apple or Android device from anywhere in the state or by visiting William Hill's Tennessee website.

About William Hill US

William Hill US, part of London Stock Exchange listed William Hill PLC, is America's #1 Sports Book operator. Established in 2012, the company has expanded from its birthplace of Nevada to operate in more than 160 locations across 15 states, and now takes one in every four sports bets placed in the country. William Hill US currently has operations in The Bahamas, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The company is also the licensed sports betting provider for numerous casinos in Mississippi and New Mexico and is the exclusive risk manager for the Delaware and Rhode Island sports lotteries. Product and technology are core to William Hill's growth strategy in the US, and it now offers industry-leading betting apps in Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Continuing the innovative spirit of its founder William Hill, the company opened a sports book in the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020, becoming the first operator to offer sports wagering inside a US professional sports complex. For more information, visit William Hill US.

