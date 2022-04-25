William Junior Pittack, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PINECREST, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Junior Pittack, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Psychiatrist for his outstanding achievements in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Psychiatry Concierge.

A highly trained Psychiatrist with more than 15 years of experience in Medicine, Dr. Pittack is the Founder of Psychiatry Concierge, where he provides telepsychiatry, video-conferencing services to patients throughout the State of Florida. He is an expert in both child and adult psychiatry, as well as in adolescent medicine.

William Junior Pittack

Dr. Pittack works with patients impacted by many types of disorders, including ADHD, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, drug detoxification, and more. He listens closely to correctly diagnose each patient and prescribe them, if required, appropriate medication and treatment regimens. He has lots of compassion for all his patients and demonstrates his commitment by always being accessible through phone and text messages.

Psychiatry practice specifically addresses maladaptations of the patient's mood, perceptions, and cognition and attempts to identify and remedy the issues. In his practice, Dr. Pittack conducts in-depth psychiatric evaluations and develops plans to treat mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. He has been seeing patients in his private practice for three years at 6290 SW 102 St., Pinecrest, FL.

Dr. Pittack earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Psychology from the University of Miami. He then attended the University of Guadalajara in Mexico, completing his Medical degree in 1999. Dr. Pittack then completed an Internal Medicine residency at the University of Massachusetts. To continue his training, he then attended UMDNJ (Rutgers University) for a General Psychiatric residency in 2004, followed by a Fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Miami in 2006.

He has been honored and awarded for his work with the Patients' Choice Award (2008-2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010, 2012, 2014, 2017), and the Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2012). He has additionally been recognized for his esteemed work by IssueWire and US News.

In his free time, Dr. Pittack is active with his church, University Baptist Christ's Journey. He has been married to Mrs. Nelida Pittack since 1999, and they have three daughters.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mother, Mrs. Mei Wang.

For more information, visit www.psychiatryconcierge.com.

