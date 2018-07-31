NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William Lautman, Managing Partner of Nexus Health Capital in NYC and Dallas Supports Google.org's Relief and Recovery Efforts for North Bay Fire Victims.

The Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund (www.tippingpoint.org) supports low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the North Bay Fire crisis.

Mr. Lautman, a native of California, is proud to contribute to Google.org in partnership with Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, and aide Californians affected by the North Bay Fire.

Nexus Health Capital, with offices in NYC and Dallas, has provided, for nearly 20 years, seasoned investment banking advice to middle-market healthcare companies, with an unwavering commitment to senior-level attention and the focused expertise of a boutique advisory firm. For more information, please visit www.nexushealthcap.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nexus Health Capital at info@nexushealthcap.com.

SOURCE Nexus Health Capital

