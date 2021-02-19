William Loiry Urges National Response to Help Texas and Louisiana

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- William Loiry, an American business leader and philanthropist, urged a massive national response today to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian disasters in Texas, Louisiana, and other states as a result of snow storms and power outages.

"What's happening in Texas, Louisiana, and other states is not just a bad weather event, it's a humanitarian disaster affecting power, heat, water, food, medicine, and other essentials for millions of Americans," said Loiry, who has been a leader for decades in U.S. and international disaster response and reconstruction.

Loiry urged the following immediate national responses:

1) FEMA needs to be sending more than 60 generators to Texas, a state so large it is bigger than many countries.

2) The EPA needs to be sending more than two water testing mobile labs to Texas and they need to get the labs to Texas immediately.

3) National Guard units throughout the U.S. should send large quantities of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) packages and purified water bottles to Texas and Louisiana as fast as they can.

Loiry applauded the Texas National Guard for activating "warming centers" throughout Texas and urged residents to discover the nearest warming center by visiting https://tdem.texas.gov/warming-center/ or by calling 211.

Loiry made a financial contribution today to http://www.feedingtexas.org/ and urged other Americans nationwide to do the same. Loiry also urged Americans to make financial contributions to the American Red Cross ( http://www.redcross.org/ ). The following NBC News article lists local Texas organizations needing additional financial support so they can further help storm victims: https://news.yahoo.com/help-victims-texas-power-crisis-210100901.html

Loiry stated that the financial damages from the winter storms are expected to be historic and urged insurance companies to help victims without delay.

Commenting on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's call for the Texas Legislature to investigate the collapse of the state's power system and other infrastructure during the storms, Loiry said a broader investigation is needed, invoking the work of the 9/11 Commission and the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. "Solutions need to include a broad spectrum of leaders," stated Loiry, "including state legislators but also including the power industry, Texas water systems, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas National Guard, FEMA, EPA, hospitals, and relief organizations."

About William Loiry: William Loiry is an American business leader and philanthropist. For decades, Loiry has worked to respond to the effects of wars, natural disasters, and terrorism by bringing key stakeholders together to explore the best possible solutions. More than 1,000 key decision-makers have spoken at his conferences and more than 100,000 leaders have attended. Loiry's forums have included the first conference on the reconstruction of Bosnia in 1996, the top homeland security briefings in Washington following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the major response conferences in Louisiana and throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast following both Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill disaster, major Gulf Coast restoration conferences focused on how to spend BP's billions in restoration monies, and the C-SPAN filmed reconstruction forum in Washington following Superstorm Sandy.

