William McBride is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Education in recognition of his role as an Arthur G. Hansen Distinguished Professor at Purdue University.

With over fifty years of experience in the field of Education under his belt, Dr. William McBride is highly regarded for his outstanding contributions to the industry. Throughout his career, Dr. McBride has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Social and Political Philosophy, Legal Philosophy, and Continental European Philosophy. In his previous years, Dr. McBride taught at Yale University for nearly a decade and has lectured at Northwestern University, Sofia University in Bulgaria and the Korcula Summer School.

Encountering people with a different professional orientation which they have thought superior to all others, Dr. McBride distinguishes this crucial factor as one of the prime challenges he has faced throughout his career. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. McBride notes the importance of retaining a commitment to the truth as he or she sees it, and not be daunted by initial setbacks, if such there are, in seeking employment.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. McBride earned an AB from Georgetown University. Thereafter, Dr. McBride attended the University of Lille in 1959-60 where he was a Fulbright Fellow. Later, Dr. McBride attended Yale University where he attained his Master of Arts degree as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow in 1962. He then went on to receive his PhD at Yale in 1964, having been awarded a Social Science Research Council Fellowship.

Dr. McBride is a member of several international and national scholarly organizations including the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), of which he was President from 2008-2013; the International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences; and the North American Society for Social Philosophy, of which he is past President.

Dr. McBride has also been recognized by several elite organizations for his exemplary work in the field including Who's Who in America; Who's Who in America Education; Who's Who in the Midwest; Who's Who in the World. Having been the first American Secretary General and then President of the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP), and with all the international connections that led to these positions and to which they, in turn, have led, Dr. McBride has established himself as a prominent figure in professional philosophy.

An illustrious published writer, Dr. McBride is the author of several written works including "From Yugoslav Praxis to Global Pathos," "Social and Political Philosophy," and "Social Theory at a Crossroads."

When he is not working, Dr. McBride enjoys travel and is very much a news buff.

In looking to the future, Dr. McBride hopes to publish at least one more book, preferably more, while continuing professional involvement globally.

Dr. McBride dedicates this recognition to Gerard F. Yates.

