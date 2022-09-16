William Neder's new book "Religión Católica" is an intriguing read that delves into the Catholic church and the politics behind it.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- William Neder, a great critic of the Vatican church, has completed his new book "Religión Católica": a controversial piece that criticizes the nature of the Catholic religion and its practices. The author details his experiences that made him lose belief in the church. He thinks that a lot of Catholics are being blinded by their belief and he supports this argument with different citations from the scripture.

William Neder

"This book expresses the ideas and experiences of the author, as well as many parishioners who have lost faith in the church, but not in their own spirituality. Narrating the scriptures and opening the guidelines to achieve a more honest and injustice-free existence to achieve a better world using our own intelligence."

Published by Page Publishing, William Neder's straightforward narrative heavily criticized the Catholic church as an institution. The author aims to rectify the church's teachings through this powerful work of his.

It's that kind of read that challenges one's viewpoint.

Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "Religión Católica" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899373/203129Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing