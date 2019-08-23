WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Paul Dillon, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Associate Professor Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SUNY Buffalo - Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Now a retired Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SUNY Buffalo, Dr. Dillon specializes in Medicine, Biology, Chemistry, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Maternal Fetal Medicine and High-Risk Pregnancies. Active in the healthcare industry for 49 years and having served the last 7 months at his current location, Dr. Dillon has published articles on patient trust and medical legal issues and various clinical aspects of Obstetric Gynecology. Previously, Dr. Dillon was appointed Chairman of the Board for Medical Professional Conduct for New York State in 1997 by Governor George Pataki and served in that position for five years.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Dillon received his Bachelor of Science degree from Canisius College in 1966 and his M.D. from the University of Buffalo in 1970; He completed his internship (1971) residency (1974) and fellowship (1979) at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Dr. Dillon holds certifications from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine.

To further his professional development, Dr. Dillon is a Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG), and is a Member of the New York State Board for Professional Conduct, the Society of Perinatal Obstetricians, The Federation of State Medical Boards, NYS Perinatal Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics, New York State Association of Regional Perinatal Programs, New York State Medical Society, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Buffalo Obstetric and Gynecologic Society, and Erie County Medical Society. He is involved in the running of the Academic Health Professionals Insurance Association. Giving back to his community, Dr. Dillon donates to Disabled Veterans Association, Erie County Sheriff's Department, and to various other charitable organizations.

In his free time, Dr. Dillon enjoys reading British history, and now enjoys winter trips to Florida.

Dr. Dillon dedicates this recognition in memory of his mentors, Vincent J. Capraro, MD, Wayne L. Johnson, MD, and Robert J. Patterson, MD who have played a significant role in developing his career.

