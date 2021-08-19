William R. Tapella Listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® has released the 2022 edition of its annual The Best Lawyers in America© guide, showcasing the top 6% of the nation's private practice lawyers. Attorney William R. Tapella had the honor of being listed in this globally renowned guide for "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs" in Charleston, Illinois.

Selections for The Best Lawyers in America are based on a comprehensive peer review in which top-rated attorneys evaluate nominees within the same geographical and legal practice areas on their professional abilities. Naturally, it is a major accomplishment to earn a spot in this guide, as it highlights the high level of respect an attorney has earned from their peers.

A partner at The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm, Attorney Tapella primarily focuses his legal work on civil litigation, such as catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, product liability, and truck and railroad accidents, among others. He is known not only for his premier legal skills and expansive knowledge of the law, but also for how much he genuinely cares about each and every client he works with.

Attorney Tapella also dedicates time outside the office to bettering his community. For example, he is an active member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA). He is happy to share his strategies and insight with others in the profession and takes time to lecture throughout the state, as well as author articles for various bar journals.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm accepts personal injury cases in Illinois and Missouri, always taking a client-focused, results-driven approach to legal advocacy. Its attorney team is particularly adept at handling complex litigation. To learn more, visit tapellalaw.com. More information about Best Lawyers can be found at bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm

