William Raveis Real Estate Launches First-Ever Certified Mentor and Coach Training Program for its Managers in United States

More than 100 managers, including 30 mortgage loan officers, 20 insurance representatives and 15 department heads, from across WRRE's nine-state footprint are currently benefiting from the five-month online and classroom program, all paid for by the company.

"We are proud to be the first real estate company in the country to provide this exemplary, in-house program to help ensure sales and build businesses. Coaching is one of the most valuable things you can offer, and now we have 100 coaches and mentors to guide our agents in delivering exceptional service to their clients," said William Raveis, Chairman and CEO of WRRE. "No other real estate company in the nation has the resources and dedication to help agents grow their businesses like us. We talk the talk and walk the walk."

This new designation is the latest value-added opportunity for the company. When Raveis founded the company 44 years ago, he was the first real estate entrepreneur to initiate several new concepts in the industry to achieve success. Most importantly, he was the first to identify their agents as their primary customers, understanding that nurturing talent and empowering their agents with the best resources and services to take their business to the next level is imperative for success. He was then the first to introduce the way teams are structured in order to maximize sales, as well as agent branding and marketing materials. With an eye on innovation, the brokerage also constantly invests in new resources and services, like state-of-the-art technology, tools and marketing, to empower their agents.

This year, WRRE enlisted Mike Staver, author of the book "Leadership Isn't For Cowards" and an award-winning coach who has more than 20 years of experience coaching leaders in various industries, to run the training program and create the certification and designation.

"There is more noise in the real estate business today than ever before," said Staver. "The Raveis organization is completely committed to cutting through that noise and helping their agents succeed -- not just to become successful but to sustain that success over an entire career. A common language and a common method, when applied, can have dramatic positive impact."

Specifically, the William Raveis Certified Mentor and Coach Program helps managers identify what their agents, whether it be single agents or teams, need most and how to help them achieve it -- all in a simple, clean and effective way. Through a five-module design, managers learn a variety of skills including rules of communications; leadership behavior and coaching styles; and how to build meaningful coaching sessions and collaborative accountability. In addition to practicing simulated coaching sessions, they must achieve 100 percent on a verbal and written test to receive their certification.

To further enhance in-house career development training, WRRE has also implemented six trainers in the field, as well as 15 marketing representatives to help agents learn and implement the latest technology tools and create custom marketing materials.

"We are a company devoted to creating exceptional services to our customers, who are our agents," said Raveis. "The need for authentic, meaningful collaboration and relationships has never been more important than it is today. Our company's leaders are the epicenter of how those relationships are built. We are committed to providing the training and resources necessary to build sustainable and productive relationships among agents, staff and leadership."

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS REAL ESTATE, MORTGAGE & INSURANCE

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance is the number one family-owned real estate company spanning the Northeast to Florida, and the number nine real estate company in the country, according to REAL Trends. WRRE is the recent recipient of the Top Global Luxury Brokerage award by Luxury Portfolio International, a global network of 130,000 sales associates across 565 real estate firms in 65 countries. WRRE has a powerful community of more than 4,100 talented sales associates across 135 offices and produced $10.2 billion in real estate sales in 2017. For more information, visit raveis.com or blog.raveis.com.

