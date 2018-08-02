William Rini Shares This Season's Most Popular Menu Choices at a Taste of Excellence Catering

CLEVELAND, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- William Rini is a keen proponent of sourcing the finest local produce available and is quick to champion the philosophy. "Local foods create community and knowing where your food comes from connects you to the people who raised, grew or produced it," he explains.

Rini continues, "At A Taste of Excellence Catering, our diverse menu selection is designed to exceed all expectation. With much of our produce sourced locally, we're able to offer the most delicious, seasonal menu items right throughout the year."

So, with summer in full swing, what has been this season's most popular menu choices thus far? "We have a classically Ohioan clambake offering, as well as a hog roast, and a summer's day picnic, all of which have been especially popular in recent weeks," reveals Rini.

The Ohio native also highlights A Taste of Excellence Catering's executive cookout and summer-themed country barbecue menus. "Unsurprisingly, these have also been popular this season," he adds. "The summer months are a particularly busy time for us with weddings, social events, and corporate get-togethers all popular at this time of year."

The luxury catering business also boasts a large roster of perfect summer venues including Holden Arboretum, The Grand Barn at the Mohicans, Western Reserve Historical Society, Brookside Farms of Louisville, and Jilbert Winery.

Of other popular seasonal offerings, Rini points out A Taste of Excellence Catering's 'rise and shine' breakfast option, as well as the company's celebrated 'late night snack' menu and accompanying full bar service. "Breakfast for when the sun comes up," says Rini, "and late night snacks and drinks for after the sun has gone down!"

Heavily inspired by the surrounding Cleveland area, Rini couldn't be more proud of the hard work he and his team consistently put into their top quality, highly seasonal fare. "Delicious, high-quality produce is never more abundant than throughout the delightful summer months here in Cleveland," says the catering company boss.

Slightly less seasonal options also remain available throughout the summer months, such as traditional hors-d'oeuvres, crudites, salads, and cheese boards, as well as internationally inspired tapas and fusion menus.

"With that said," adds Rini, wrapping up, "from hors-d'oeuvres to tapas, and everything in between, these are all arguably best enjoyed in the glorious Ohio summer sunshine!"

To find out more about William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering, please visit http://www.taste-food.com.

