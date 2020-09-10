Williams & Williams to Sell Bayer NJ Land

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An 8.13+/- acre land parcel that formerly housed an aspirin production facility is slated for auction November 18 at 10am. The aspirin plant last operated in 1990, was razed between 1991-94, and the parcel is currently vacant. The auction is being conducted by Williams & Williams Auctioneers with live and online bidding offered through AuctionNetwork.com.

The property, located at 2144 East State Street, is in an established industrial area directly adjacent and accessible to the Northeast Corridor Railroad. The property is zoned "industrial" and is suitable for most distribution and manufacturing uses. It is estimated to have 80,000+/- sf of building space and may be able to accommodate up to three flex space buildings.

The Hamilton Township auction will be the third auction Williams & Williams has conducted for the pharmaceutical giant in the last two years. Other auctions included a manufacturing facility in Chatsworth, GA and a 91ac recreational land parcel in Wayne, NJ. "The site in Hamilton Township, NJ provides a unique development opportunity for investment in a prime industrial area along the Northeast Corridor Railroad between Trenton Transit Center and New York Penn Station. The auction in November gives every interested party the opportunity to participate in this deal," says Matthias Muckle, Bayer's U.S. Head of Real Estate Group.

The property is fenced and viewable during daylight hours, and a site inspection event will be held from 11-2pm on Friday Oct. 23. Bidders may attend the live auction or can bid online simultaneous to the live auction at AuctionNetwork.com. There is no fee required to bid online. The high bidder will go under contract immediately following the live auction and will be required to make a 10% down payment, with funds due at closing in 30 days. The sale is "as is, where is" with no contingencies.

About Williams & Williams

Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com ) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

SOURCE Williams & Williams

Related Links

http://www.williamsauction.com

