Williamsburg Inn Again Named Five-Star Recommended Hotel By Forbes Travel Guide in Its Official 2019 Star Rating Announcement

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its annual Star Rating list, naming the Williamsburg Inn again as a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Recommended hotel. The Williamsburg Inn will be showcased with all of the Star Rating recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Williamsburg Inn offers guests a classic elegance and sophistication accompanied by accommodations including a world-class spa and experiential culinary offerings. Visitors can expect luxurious accommodations, extraordinary facilities and many personalized amenities. A full-service destination with award winning service and staff, the Williamsburg Inn offers exceptional dining at the Rockefeller Room, expanded meeting spaces, an elegant event venue via the Regency Room and the stunning Social Terrace, a new 7,000-square-foot patio outdoors serving drinks and delectable small plates. For many, the Williamsburg Inn is a destination in itself.

"We are pleased to have been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star again in 2019," said Mitchell B. Reiss, Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO. "Year over year we strive to be a destination like no other, and our incredible staff ensure to deliver on that expectation. From historic education to elite dining experiences and spa, we look forward to welcoming a new year of visitors to Colonial Williamsburg."

"The mission of the Williamsburg Inn has been the same since we opened our doors in 1937 - to provide top level service and create an unbeatable hospitality experience for our guests," said Paul Scott, Colonial Williamsburg Senior Vice President of Hospitality. "Forbes Travel Guide awarding the Williamsburg Inn again with a Five-Star honor is a distinction that we share with all levels of our staff who make the Williamsburg Inn possible. Heading into 2019, we look forward to another successful year of culinary delights, elevated guest experiences and moments unique to Colonial Williamsburg."

The Williamsburg Inn is the latest addition to the luxury travel ratings that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958.

"We are delighted to celebrate the 2019 Star Rating winners, an outstanding collection of hotels, restaurants and spas that demonstrates a strong culture of service," said Filip Boyen, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

"In a time of information overload and fake reviews online, Forbes Travel Guide is the ultimate trusted source in luxury travel," Boyen said. "Our objective, data-driven Star Rating list features properties that achieved an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality. We congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties recognized today."

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

Colonial Williamsburg Resorts includes a picturesque campus offering guests six unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, the Governor's Inn and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses. The resort offers a range of events and amenities including 4 historic taverns, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

About Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation preserves, restores and operates Virginia's 18th-century capital of Williamsburg. Innovative and interactive experiences highlight the relevance of the American Revolution to contemporary life and the importance of an informed, active citizenry. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes hundreds of restored and reconstructed original buildings, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors. Philanthropic support and revenue from admissions, products and hospitality operations sustain Colonial Williamsburg's educational programs and preservation initiatives.

