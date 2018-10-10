Williamsburg Inn Named One of the World's Most Luxurious Hotels by Forbes Travel Guide

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide released its first annual Verified Lists, naming the Williamsburg Inn as one of the World's Most Luxurious Hotels. The Williamsburg Inn, a part of Colonial Williamsburg Resorts (www.colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com) is showcased with the other winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Williamsburg Inn offers guests classic elegance and sophistication, luxury accommodations, including a world-class spa and experiential culinary offerings. Visitors can expect lavish accommodations, extraordinary facilities and many personalized amenities. A full-service destination with world-class service and staff, the Williamsburg Inn offers exceptional dining at the Rockefeller Room on-site restaurant, expanded meeting spaces, an elegant event venue via the Regency Room, and the stunning Social Terrace, a 7,000-square-foot outdoor patio that offers drinks and delectable small plates while offering a spectacular view that features the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club.

"The staff at the Williamsburg Inn shares this honor together, with recognition to all the Team Members for their exemplary care and attention to the highest levels of service," said Paul Scott, Senior Vice President of Hospitality, Colonial Williamsburg. "Following the completion of last year's renovations, and Five Star Award from the Forbes Travel Guide, we look forward to continuing to share the Williamsburg Inn experience and all of our offerings with guests for years to come."

Forbes Travel Guide's 2018 Verified Lists are compiled from data gathered by the company's incognito inspectors, who stay at the properties and evaluate them on up to 900 standards, used to determine the annual guide's Star Ratings, which were announced in February. The Most Luxurious winners are the top performers in the specific standards that reflect detailed attention to the level of sumptuous comfort, as well as luxurious choices and conveniences afforded to guests.

Fifty-eight hotels in 17 countries earned the coveted designation, representing the top 6 percent of 1,017 Star Rated hotels in performance on standards related to luxury. And 30 spas in six countries won awards, out of 269 Star Rated spas worldwide.

"This is a distinction shared with everyone in the greater Williamsburg area who helped make this possible," said Henry C. Wolf, Chair of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Board of Trustees. "As we continue to welcome a growing numbers of new and returning visitors, the Williamsburg Inn is the best of the best from five-star dining offerings to top-tier accommodations and staff."

"We are pleased to recognize the 2018 Most Luxurious Hotels and Spas in our debut Verified Lists," said Amanda Frasier, Forbes Travel Guide's Executive Vice President - Ratings.

"In a time when so many properties claim to be luxurious, the word has become ubiquitous. Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Lists give guests an objective, data-driven source for making informed choices," Frasier said. "These illustrious properties have been thoroughly tested and verified to ensure that they deliver luxury at every turn. We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties on our Verified Lists."

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, click here.

About Colonial Williamsburg Resorts

The Colonial Williamsburg Resort experience includes an expansive picturesque campus offering guest six unique hotel properties including the iconic Forbes Travel Guide Five Star, AAA Five Diamond Williamsburg Inn, newly renovated Williamsburg Lodge - Autograph Collection, Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel and Suites, the Griffin Hotel, the Governor's Inn and the experiential authentic 18th-century Colonial Houses – Historic Lodging. The destination offers guests and visitors an expansive range of offerings and amenities including 4 historic tavern, 15 food and beverage outlets providing exquisite culinary experiences from casual to elegant dining, the Golden Horseshoe Golf Club featuring 45 holes designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Rees Jones, a world-class full-service spa and fitness center, pools, meeting and flexible event spaces, and scenic gardens providing the perfect venue for weddings and special events.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation operates the world's largest living history museum, preserving Virginia's 18th-century capital as a fully functioning city. Fun, engaging experiences transport guests back in time and highlight the relevance of America's founding era to contemporary life. The Colonial Williamsburg experience includes more than 500 restored or reconstructed buildings, historic trade shops, renowned museums of decorative arts and folk art, extensive educational outreach programs for students, teachers, and visitors.

All profits from the Colonial Williamsburg Resorts support The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation mission, educational programs, and preservation.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. The company's annual Star Ratings, reviews and daily travel stories help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

