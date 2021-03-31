Willow Biosciences Announces Completion of its First Commercial Scale Fermentation Run

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQX: CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first commercial scale fermentation run of its first cannabinoid for market, cannabigerol ("CBG").

"We are very pleased with the yield and quality of our first commercial scale fermentation run of CBG," said Trevor Peters, Willow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I think it is important to take a moment to reflect on all that we have achieved in just under two years as a public company. In this time, we built a world class industrial R&D team, demonstrated proof of concept for production of cannabinoids through fermentation, attracted reputable development partners like Albany Molecular Research, Inc., and produced our first commercial scale batch of CBG. On the capital markets side, we have completed three successful financings bringing in supportive and sophisticated shareholders who have provided us with a healthy balance sheet to execute on our business plan. We are now starting the next phase of Willow's lifecycle, which will involve supplying commercial quantities of cannabinoids to customers and recognizing revenue therefrom."

In December 2020 the Company announced that it had selected a highly regarded contract manufacturing organization ("CMO") to commercially produce Willow's CBG at their European facilities. Since that time, Willow has tech-transferred its proprietary yeast strain and process to the CMO's facilities and run multiple pilot production batches to further optimize the process and provide additional samples of CBG to prospective customers. Our process continues to provide high-purity CBG with no detectable tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or any other cannabinoids. Production from our first commercial fermentation run is earmarked for sale to prospective customers and the Company is in the process of finalizing agreements with multiple parties. Willow will continue production with its CMO throughout 2021 to meet anticipated demand of our ultra-pure CBG.

Willow plans to be a market leader in providing ultra-pure, sustainably produced cannabinoids to the world, and procuring third party safety and activity data on our products is an important and necessary step to achieve that goal. Since October of last year, the Company has been working with Signum Biosciences, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative consumer products, in order to demonstrate the safety and activity of Willow's CBG as a cosmetic ingredient. Preliminary data has shown that Willow's CBG is safe and can act as a potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial in skin applications. The Company will provide a more detailed update on these exciting results once the clinical work is complete.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that develops and produces high-purity, plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that benefits industry and consumers. Willow's team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products for both the consumer and pharmaceutical industries.

