WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES NEW FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENT ASTAXANTHIN ADDED TO PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

CALGARY, AB and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable functional ingredients, is pleased to announce that it has completed proof of concept work, and has started yeast strain optimization and process development toward commercial production of astaxanthin, a powerful, naturally occurring, antioxidant compound that is used in diverse industries such as animal feed, food & nutrition, and cosmetics.

"We are pleased to add astaxanthin as the next functional ingredient to our product portfolio", said Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal, Willow's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "Astaxanthin meets all the criteria for development using our fully integrated FutureGrownTM technology platform. It has a large addressable market, with the majority of product currently supplied being chemically produced using a petroleum feedstock. Willow offering a natural, clean, sustainably produced product allows not only penetration of the current large volume market, but expansion of the market for human health & wellness, where there is currently no high-purity, cost effective bio-based product available."

Astaxanthin Market

Astaxanthin is a red pigment, belonging to a group of chemicals known as carotenoids. In addition to its pigmentation properties, it is one of nature's most powerful antioxidants. Astaxanthin occurs naturally in algae and is used as an animal feed additive, enhancing the red or pink color in trout, salmon, shrimp, lobster and other seafood, and yolk color in eggs. Astaxanthin is also used in food & nutrition and cosmetics, where its powerful antioxidant properties are prized.

Astaxanthin is an attractive functional ingredient that has a large, established market, estimated to be approximately $US 750 million in 2022 with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 8%, and projected to exceed $US 1 billion by 2027. The largest opportunity is for animal feed, which represents the majority of sales for astaxanthin globally. Utilizing its fully integrated FutureGrownTM technology platform and strains previously developed on its cannabinoid program, Willow is developing a high purity, sustainably produced natural astaxanthin using yeast that is bio-identical to that found in nature yet expected to be sufficiently cost-effective to compete with the chemically produced product. Willow's FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin is also expected to be suitable for the food & nutrition and cosmetics markets, which are currently served by low-purity, high-cost material produced using algae. With global consumer expectations shifting to healthier, more natural sources of functional ingredients, Willow believes its FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin will be welcomed by the market, and in high demand.

Willow has completed proof of concept work, and development is currently underway to establish a commercial production process for pure, consistent & sustainable FutureGrownTM Astaxanthin. The Company intends to update stakeholders as key milestones along the development timeline are met, which may include establishing partnerships for product development and distribution.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrown™ biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

