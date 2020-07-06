Willow Biosciences Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 9th

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSX: WLLW,OTCQB: CANSF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on manufacturing pharmaceutical grade quality cannabinoids via synthetic biology, today announced that Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 9th.

DATE: Thursday, July 9th

TIME: 12:00 – 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/070920VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In March of 2020, Willow commenced scale-up with development partner Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

In June of 2020, Willow announced it had accelerated its 500-liter pilot from Q4 2020 to early Q3 2020 based on success of science and interest from multi-national consumer packaged goods companies.

Samples from Willow's pilot program will be available in Q3 2020 and will make Willow the first to biosynthetically produce material amounts of cannabinoids.

In June 2020 , Willow announced that it will be adding four more cannabinoids to its portfolio, in addition to CBD – CBG, CBGV, CBDV, THCV.

Willow expects to commercialize its first cannabinoid in the first half of 2021.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

