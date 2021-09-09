Willow Industries and Pioneer Valley Extracts to Open Cannabis Decontamination Facility in Massachusetts

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries and Pioneer Valley Extracts announced today their landmark partnership to implement Willow's patented decontamination technology at PVx's processing center in Northampton, MA. The WillowPure Processing Center by Pioneer Valley Extracts will provide Massachusetts' cannabis producers with an organic and efficient option for cleaning cannabis.

The newly expanded facility enables the company to clean up to 100 pounds of cannabis per day using its WillowPure 360 controlled-ozone system. The process removes harmful microbes without degrading essential medicinal and chemical properties of the plant, while extending shelf-life.

"Massachusetts has done a great job protecting consumers with regulations that uphold clean, high-quality cannabis," says Jill Ellsworth, Willow Industries CEO and Founder. "This facility is in sync with the foundation set by regulators and gives cultivators a flagship technology to sustain those standards. With the success of the WillowPure Processing Center in California, we're excited to bring our WillowPure technology to the booming east coast market with Pioneer Valley Extracts."

With years of experience from their first processing center in Oakland, CA, Willow is a perfect fit for MA's stringent testing environment. Licensed cultivators can schedule service and bring their product to be cleaned by PVx's WillowPure experts, ensuring METRC compliance. PVx is an industry leader, with products in dispensaries throughout Massachusetts and a history of driving innovation through cutting edge technology.

"We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Willow Industries," says David Cichocki, Co-Founder of Pioneer Valley Extracts. "There is a real need in the Massachusetts market for a safe, clean decontamination process. With WillowPure, we can continue our commitment to providing Massachusetts cannabis producers and consumers with the cleanest, highest quality products on the market."

With a per-pound pricing structure, the WillowPure Processing Center is the most affordable, non-extraction-based decontamination solution available.

About Willow Industries:

Willow Industries is the industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination for healthier cannabis to protect consumer safety. WillowPure, the company's patented, organic ozone-based technology is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's technology is environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and scalable for all types of operators. Learn more at www.willowindustries.com.

About Pioneer Valley Extracts:

Pioneer Valley Extracts (Pvx) is a leading cannabis manufacturer based in Massachusetts with a passion for bringing the healing and elevating powers of the cannabis plant to everyday consumers. PVx provides manufacturing services across the industry, including extraction, third-party packaging and distribution. Under its flagship brand, Pioneer Valley Cannabis Company, it produces an assortment of cannabis products including pre-rolls, vape and chocolates. PVx is committed to using the cleanest technologies in its state of the art facility and to choosing the highest-quality local ingredients for its hand-crafted, precision dosed products.

Learn more at ww.pvxtracts.com.

