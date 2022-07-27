Willow Industries Appoints Scott Daly as Chief Commercial Officer

Former Chief Revenue Officer at Simplifya joins executive team at industry-leading cannabis kill-step technology company

DENVER, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries Inc. , the leader in cannabis kill-step and decontamination technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Daly as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Scott will oversee the development and execution of the go to market commercial strategy to accelerate Willow's exponential growth across new and existing markets.

Scott joins Willow with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in the technology and cannabis industries, with significant expertise in strategic planning, start-up business development, and rapid growth business strategies. Prior to joining the team, Scott served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Simplifya, a regulatory compliance solutions company for the cannabis industry. Before his work at Simplifya, Scott was the Vice President of Client Solutions at Akerna, an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. In these roles, his leadership contributed to significant growth, securing successful investment fund raisings and an IPO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as we enter an exciting period of growth at the company," said Jill Ellsworth, CEO and Founder of Willow. "His comprehensive understanding of the cannabis industry and proven track record of delivering exceptional results will be invaluable assets in driving Willow's long-term success."

Scott's extensive background in business development, operational processes, financial forecasting, and profit generation will play an instrumental role in pushing Willow forward while building and leading the Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success Teams.

"Willow is the standard for high quality, clean cannabis within the industry and is the pillar for consumer safety and compliance standards," said Scott. "I'm looking forward to working with Jill, Jason and the team in scaling the company to new heights."

Before entering the cannabis industry, Scott was the Vice President of Sales at Fivestars, a SaaS loyalty solutions company and was responsible for building an inside sales team of over 100 team members and contributed to a successful Series B fund raise. He earned his BBA in marketing from the University of Wisconsin.

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries is the cannabis industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology, bringing cultivators the solution they need to provide patients and consumers with consistently clean, high-quality products. WillowPure, the company's patented, organic ozone-based technology, is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. With its environmentally friendly, non-toxic cannabis decontamination technology, cultivators can meet quality standards, address underlying issues, and implement a preventative kill step. The company is ranked on the Inc 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies.

SOURCE Willow Industries