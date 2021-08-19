Willow Industries Ranks No. 205 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,152 Percent

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Willow Industries Inc., the industry leader in cannabis decontamination technology, ranked No. 205 on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

In addition to a 2,152 percent three-year revenue growth, Willow Industries has continued to support cannabis cultivators and drive consumer safety with its organic, ozone-based cannabis decontamination technology. Willow has engineered and deployed four WillowPure models since the company's inception and commercial launch in 2016. The company offers leases, rentals, local service in CO and OK, and a WillowPure Processing Center in Oakland, CA. Backed by a team of microbial experts led by a Ph.D. in Microbiology, Willow Industries provides cultivators with quality assurance measures and scientific insights to eliminate contamination sources and promote manufacturing best practices.

"Being in the top 4% of the Inc. 5000 is a true testament to our amazing team and how hard we have worked over the past six years," says Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "It is nothing short of incredible that we were able to define this category in the cannabis industry and invent a technology that helps cultivators ensure the cleanest product, while protecting consumer safety. I am so honored we are part of this exclusive list and look forward to our future growth."

Willow Industries has cleaned over 1 million pounds of cannabis for hundreds of cultivators in 23 states & Canada, and continues to expand into new legal markets. The implications of federal legalization and standardized testing regulations makes their role essential, and achieving a standing in the top 500 of the Inc 5000 reinforces the role that consumer safety has in the future of the cannabis industry.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

