Willow.ai™ and Qube® Deliver Immediate AI Solutions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Willow.ai, an industry-leading next generation artificial intelligence firm with a proprietary AI called Willow, announces that it is strategically partnering with Qube, the leader in all-in-one IT as a System® infrastructure solutions, to deliver an optimized enterprise ready end-to-end hardware plus artificial intelligence solution that arrives ready to use immediately.

According to a recent Appen report, nearly 75% of businesses now consider AI critical to their success yet over half of the respondents feel that their company is behind on their AI journey, suggesting a critical gap exists between the strategic need and the ability to execute. "This partnership addresses this gap by combining WillowAI's powerful proprietary artificial intelligence solutions with Qube's single integrated hardware component that enables enterprises to utilize AI right out-of-the-box", explains Brian K. Kennedy, CEO, WillowAI. "We are especially pleased to partner with Qube, our new combined offering will provide rapid organizational transformation through the power of AI at an affordable price."



Qube delivers a complete pre-configured enterprise technology infrastructure," adds Robert Mueller, CEO, Qube, "This partnership will help companies recognize the benefits of AI right away. Businesses will now be able to seamlessly roll out enterprise AI on a highly scalable infrastructure and be one step closer to transforming into their organizations into fully functional intelligent enterprises."

