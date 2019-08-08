Willow's Groomer Opens in Oviedo, FL with Viral Success

OVIEDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow's Groomer, the newest pet grooming shop in Oviedo, FL, has made an immediate impact on the small business landscape thanks to creative marketing, high quality services and a unique customer experience that sets them apart from other businesses in the area.

Inside Willow's Groomer

If you live in the Oviedo area, there is a good chance you have heard of their #bigdogtubchallenge or driven by their sign at 181 W Broadway St , directly across from Oviedo's Lawton Elementary School. They have now become a staple of the Oviedo Farmer's market as a key participant given their location directly across the street. It is now a common sight to see residents dropping off their pets for a bath or nail trim before crossing the street to check out the farmer's market on the first Saturday of every month. When entering their shop, you will find that same Farmer's Market feel with local artists featured throughout the shop as well as Adirondack chairs for sale on the front porch from a local woodworker.

The owner, Ashley White, made it clear how her goal is to make sure Willow's Groomer benefits the community, "While brainstorming the vision of Willow's Groomer, my husband and I wanted to make sure we were not just another pet grooming shop, but a shop that could be seen as part of the heart of Oviedo." This became reality during the August Farmer's Market where over 100 dogs visited the shop during their first event, a "Doggie Ice Cream Social."

Ashley has also put together a strong team of groomers, catering to both old school and new school methods of grooming, who have been a huge part of their early success. Shellie Young, a shop owner and groomer herself for over 25 years in Oviedo, brings the veteran experience and excellent Oviedo reputation, while Jessica Thomas brings the latest trends and styles, including Asian Fusion and pet safe hair coloring, with customers driving from all over the greater Orlando area to procure her services.

About Willow's Groomer

Willow's Groomer is Oviedo's newest pet grooming shop featuring a modern grooming experience with an emphasis on quality and safety. The physical shop location is at 181 W Broadway St., Oviedo, FL 32765. Call 407-603-1875 to book an appointment or book online at www.willowsgroomer.com .

Media Contact:

Cameron White

407-603-1875

219572@email4pr.com

SOURCE Willow's Groomer LLC

Related Links

http://www.willowsgroomer.com

