Wills Eye Hospital Physicians Named "Top Docs" in 2019 Philadelphia Magazine List

"We are honored to see so many Wills Eye Physicians named to this list. We congratulate all of our physicians and their teams for the high bar they set: outstanding care for their patients and trusted leadership in our field," said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief.

"Having so many of the ophthalmologists on this list representing Wills Eye Hospital is a testament to the strength of our clinical expertise and why people from all around the world rely on Wills Eye for their care," said Joseph P. Bilson, Chief Executive Officer.

About Wills Eye Hospital: Wills Eye Hospital is a global leader in ophthalmology, established in 1832 as the nation's first hospital specializing in eye care. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks Wills Eye as one of America's top ophthalmology centers since the survey began and has the most nationally ranked ophthalmologists in the country. Wills Eye Hospital has also been named the #1 top training program in the nation for its residency program. Wills Eye is a premier training site for all levels of medical education. Its resident and post-graduate training programs are among the most competitive in the country. One of the core strengths of Wills is the close connection between innovative research and advanced patient care. Wills provides the full range of primary and subspecialty eye care for improving and preserving sight, including cataract, cornea, retina, emergency care, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetics, and refractive surgery. Ocular Services include the Wills Laser Correction Center, Low Vision Service, and Diagnostic Center. Its 24/7 Emergency Service is the only one of its kind in the region. Wills Eye also has a network of seven multi-specialty, ambulatory surgery centers throughout the tri-state area. To learn more, please visit www.willseye.org

Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

SOURCE Wills Eye Hospital

Related Links

http://www.willseye.org

