Wilmington Trust CFO Abigail Mrozinski Recognized by American Banker as one of the 15 'Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT' in 2019

The Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT list spotlights the rising female stars in the banking industry, and highlights their accomplishments and great strides made early in their careers. The NEXT list also brings together the next generation of female leaders who have been nominated and selected for their C-suite potential.

"Abby leads by example and has been instrumental in Wilmington Trust's rapid growth over the past eight years," said Bill Farrell, Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Client Services for Wilmington Trust. "She never loses sight of the bigger strategic picture, which is critical when working on complicated transactions. Abby has excellent analytical skills, yet brings a creative approach so she can shape positive outcomes for even the most difficult issues. While we have always known that Abby possesses a unique set of talents worthy of recognition, we couldn't be happier that American Banker has now honored her on this list with other formidable women in the industry. We congratulate them all."

Mrozinski has made a profound impact on the growth of Wilmington Trust. In 2011, she was a key leader in the merger process between M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, making strategic recommendations to executive management in the risk management and long-term planning phases during the $350 million merge. Mrozinski's contributions to this effort have helped Wilmington Trust grow the pre-tax contribution at a compounded annual rate of 20 percent since 2012, with revenue at almost $900 million for 2018.

After guiding the $350 million merger into the M&T Bank, Mrozinski was asked to join the Global Capital Markets relationship management team responsible for the General Motors liquidation trust. This was one of the largest single transactions in the business' history as a corporate trustee. Given the public nature of GM's bankruptcy, this position required significant interaction with numerous government agencies, including regular interactions with the U.S. Treasury and direct solicitation to the SEC for the ability to establish publically traded units of the liquidating trust. She was then recruited into the CFO role, where she oversees all financial matters related to the bank's Wealth and Institutional Division, which has grown to be the third largest business within M&T.

"The American Banker awards bring much-needed attention to the vital issue of making sure the financial services industry remains inclusive and diverse," said Abby Mrozinski. "Differences can be challenging and diversity means including people of different backgrounds, ages, with different experiences, opinions and perhaps working styles. I am privileged that the senior leaders at Wilmington Trust embraced my differences and offered me the opportunities to reach my potential."

Mrozinski will be honored along with her fellow list makers at The Most Powerful Women in Banking: LEAD (LEAD) event in New York City on May 22. She will be joined for the one-day program by 10 Women selected from Wilmington Trust's Management Development Program who represent the firm across its many regions.

The LEAD program brings together the industry's rising stars and newer entrants in banking and finance to hear from women and men, at the top of the industry about pressing issues facing all women and new ideas on leading to help move the industry forward.

During this year's program, the attendees will hear from leaders including a "Fireside Chat" with Cathy Bessant, COO, Bank of America and a session with Joshua Stewart of PNC focused on unconscious bias.

"In the past, Diversity and Inclusion were concepts often times associated simply with being the 'right thing to do.' Today, more than ever, it is clear that Diversity and Inclusion will play an integral part in business growth and success for today and beyond," said Glenn Jackson, Chief Diversity Officer, M&T Bank. "We fundamentally know and believe that we will make better business decisions when we have diversity of representation which clearly includes equitable gender participation."

