Wilmington Trust Expands in Northeast with Industry Veteran Tony Rogers Joining as Managing Director for New Jersey Region

METROPARK, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Rogers joins Wilmington Trust as managing director, senior wealth advisor in New Jersey and will be responsible for substantially growing the firm's wealth management services, with a focus on individual and family wealth, business owners, endowments and foundations, and family offices. Tony will lead an established team of experienced wealth advisors, wealth strategists, investment advisors, and private bankers who collaborate with clients, offering the firm's integrated wealth management services across the New Jersey region.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Tony was a senior director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, working with high-net-worth clients in the New Jersey region. He specialized in meeting the overall financial objectives for senior executives and business owners, including complex business transactions, retirement plans, estate plans, investments, taxes, insurance, and cash flow planning. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, which underscores his expertise with executives and business owners, helping them create exit strategies and plans.

"New Jersey has a long history as the location of choice for corporate headquarters and privately held businesses, as well as wealthy individuals and multigenerational families. Now more than ever, wealth management clients require a trusted financial partner with the types of integrated offerings and expertise that we can provide," said Tony. "Wilmington Trust was founded by the duPont family, one of the most significant family business leaders in the country, over a century ago. The firm possesses the sophisticated solutions and experience needed to guide families and business owners through times of challenge, growth, and succession."

To achieve increased growth for the Wilmington Trust New Jersey office, Tony plans to leverage the established strengths of the firm, including its investment knowledge, deep expertise in wealth strategy, fiduciary solutions, trust and estate planning, and powerful private banking services, while also growing his existing team of wealth management experts.

"Tony has been devoted to providing exceptional value to his clients for over 30 years in New Jersey. His approach to deeply understanding their financial lives, allows him to craft customized, integrated solutions for all clients," said Jim O'Hoppe, president of the Tri-State region for Wilmington Trust. "His strength lies in his ability to listen, understand sophisticated financial solutions, and grow experienced teams that can offer holistic services. His unwavering dedication and passion to his clients sets him apart in the industry and in the region."

Tony holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Mount Saint Mary's University. He is a Finance and Investment Committee member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Westfield, New Jersey. He has served as treasurer and a board member of the Great Swamp Watershed Association and as past Advisory Board member of Kids of Kathmandu, an NGO in Nepal dedicated to childhood education and the construction of schools after the devastating earthquake of 2015.

Over the past 12 months, Wilmington Trust has recruited a powerful list of market leaders, senior wealth advisors, wealth strategists, and private bankers to lead and expand regions within its footprint including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, and Pennsylvania. Last year, the firm announced a new relationship-led operating model which has attracted dozens more internally and externally to serve as wealth advisors to the firms' high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth clients.

