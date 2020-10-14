Wilshire Law Firm Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against LAUSD Following the Killing of a 6-Year-Old Boy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District and its former employee, Tyler D'Shaun Martin-Brand, following the killing of 6-year-old Dayvon Taylor. Daniel DeSantis, Esq., Senior Trial Attorney at Wilshire Law Firm, is representing the deceased boy's mother, Kenya Taylor, who is the plaintiff in the wrongful death case.

The lawsuit alleges that Martin-Brand beat the boy to death and that the school district is liable because it committed negligence in their hiring, training, and retention of the former employee. Martin-Brand previously coached sports and supervised other activities through the "Beyond the Bell" after-school program at Normandie Avenue Elementary School.

Wilshire Law Firm is committed to obtaining justice for its client.

"LAUSD has a responsibility to ensure that their employees are suitable and can be trusted around children," DeSantis said. "Their oversight in employing an individual who is capable of such a heinous act is completely unacceptable. While nothing can ever fill the void that my client now experiences in her life, she deserves to be compensated for the unimaginable loss she has suffered."

The plaintiff's son was killed on December 26, 2019. The complaint states that prior to the fatal incident, Martin-Brand would take the boy away from other students and school employees and be in isolation with him. According to reporting by ABC News , community activists are saying that others have come forward stating that the former LAUSD employee was also violent with their children.

The complaint also alleges that the school district knew or should have known about Martin-Brand's abusive conduct against children, and it failed to prevent the student's death by not implementing the appropriate safety measures.

The boy's mother is seeking damages on a number of grounds, including wrongful death, for funeral and burial expenses, and the loss of Dayvon's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, and moral support.

More information about the case can be found in the filed complaint .

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. Wilshire Law Firm is ranked by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers as one of 2020's "Best Law Firms," and the firm's attorneys are consistently honored throughout the legal industry for their excellence. The firm, which includes more than 180 team members, has recovered more than $750,000,000 for clients, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

To find out more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com

Instagram: @WilshireLawFirmPLC

Twitter: @WilshireLawFirm

Facebook: @WilshireLawFirm

Source: https://www.wilshirelawfirm.com/press/wrongful-death-lawsuit-against-lausd-killing-6-year-old-boy/

SOURCE Wilshire Law Firm

Related Links

http://wilshirelawfirm.com

