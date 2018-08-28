Wilshire Law Firm Sponsors the 1st Annual Badge of Heart 911 Ride

The inaugural ride was a rousing success with over 500 bikers participating and $10,000 plus raised. It was also the first event of its kind in bringing together firefighters, police officers and other first responders for a worthy cause. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the families of fallen first responders, including Long Beach Captain Dave Rosa, who was recently paid the ultimate price while in the line of duty.

The ride, which was co-sponsored by Long Beach firefighters, kicked off at Huntington Beach Harley Davidson. Riders made their way to Gaslamp restaurant and bar in Long Beach where they enjoyed lunch, live music, raffles and free giveaways.

Wilshire Law Firm Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian was also on hand to lend his support. "Wilshire Law Firm is dedicated to the local community, motorcycle riders, police and first responders. In an effort to increase police safety on the field, Wilshire Law Firm purchased and donated 400 copies of the book 'Blue Lives Matter' by Hon. Steve Cooley (Ret.) to attendees. We look forward to continuing to work closely with local Police, Fire and First Responders to ensure the safety of those who put themselves at risk to protect our communities."

Badge of Heart is a non-profit organization founded by Los Angeles police officer Ken Lew in 2014. To date this very worthy organization has helped hundreds of families in need by partnering with the very community they serve.

