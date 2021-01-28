Wilshire Law Firm Sues Fresno Unified School District on Behalf of Teen Football Player Injured from Heat Stroke

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the Fresno Unified School District and one of its football coaches on behalf of Christian Stovall, a 16-year-old student who was injured after he collapsed from the heat during a practice.

"It's the responsibility of the Fresno Unified School District to keep its students safe. However, they failed to create a safe practice environment for my client, and they also failed to properly respond to his medical emergency, causing him injury," said Hazel S. Chang, Esq., one of the Stovall's attorneys from Wilshire Law Firm. "We intend to hold the school district accountable and get this young man the recovery he deserves."

According to the complaint, Stovall was experiencing an excessive high body temperature during practice and informed his Edison High School football coach, Khasim Kariem (who also goes by "Kaz"), that he felt weak. The complaint alleges that Kariem still instructed Stovall to run, after which the student collapsed. The coach and other school staff are said to have then called Stovall's father instead of calling paramedics, and they're also accused of failing to cool down the student in an efficient and timely fashion.

Stovall's father transported him to the hospital, but because of the delayed medical attention, the teen suffered injuries.

Stovall and family are now seeking compensation through a lawsuit. The plaintiff's attorneys claim that the coach and school district acted in negligence by failing to organize a safe football practice, failing to give students proper access to water, failing to provide sufficient rest periods during the practice, and failing to call paramedics in a timely manner, among other things. The school district is also accused of engaging in negligent hiring, retention, and training of its employees.

The plaintiff's legal team is now awaiting a response from the defendants. For updates about the case, contact [email protected].

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007, Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, class action, and aviation injury law firm. Ranked consecutively in 2020 and 2021 as one of the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report, Wilshire Law Firm has lawyers who are recognized as leading attorneys in California and nationwide. The firm includes nearly 200 team members and has recovered nearly $1 billion for clients. To learn more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com.

