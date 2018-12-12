Wilson Amplifiers Publishes The Cell Phone Signal Booster Guide for 2019

Cell phone signal boosters improve inside 3G & 4G LTE coverage in weak signal areas such as a home in the countryside, an office building with limited cellular reception, or a vehicle driving to an off-the-grid area.

What began as a need for rural customers has grown into the city and urban areas as more customers join the cord-cutting class and become more dependent on their smartphones. With faster data speeds and the arrival of 5G next year, the need for reliable cellular signal continues to grow.

"The cell phone signal booster industry has grown tremendously in the past few years," Andrew Hansen, COO, said. "With this rapid growth comes the hundreds of questions we receive every month from potential customers who aren't sure where to begin. We created this guide to be a starting point for those who are slowly being aware of our products and services."

The Cell Phone Signal Booster Guide 2019 answers all questions about improving 3G & 4G LTE signal inside a home, office, or vehicle. Solutions range from 1-2 room coverage up to 500,000 sq ft for industrial warehouses and manufacturing plants. All Wilson Amplifiers recommended cell phone boosters work for all carriers (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, etc.) for all cellular devices (phone, tablet, notebook, hotspot, M2M, etc.)

