Wilson Daniels Partners with Châteauneuf-du-Pape Estate Domaine de Beaurenard

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced the addition of Domaine de Beaurenard to its national portfolio. The company's first venture into the storied region of Châteauneuf-du-Pape marks an important milestone in Wilson Daniels' mission to bring the finest wines in the world to an ever-expanding American wine market.

Domaine de Beaurenard has been a family-run estate for eight generations. Today, brothers Daniel & Frédéric Coulon and Daniel's sons Victor and Antonin are dedicated to produce the most essential expressions of this historic region, long sought-after by discerning collectors and enthusiasts around the globe. Domaine de Beaurenard has been producing certified biodynamic wines on more than 80 acres of this celebrated terroir since 2010. Domaine de Beaurenard is also established in the up and coming Rasteau Appellation with 60 acres and in Côtes du Rhône with 25 acres both also certified biodynamic.

"Working with the Coulon family for several years now in our Wholesale businesses on the East and West Coast made the transition to our National portfolio a seamless next step," said Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "The Coulon family represents the sixteenth estate in our esteemed portfolio that dates back more than a century. Their multi-generational approach as well as their commitment to biodynamic wines compliments the Domaine's already marketed by Wilson Daniels today."

Spotlit in numerous wine publications in France and America over the past decade, Domaine de Beaurenard has cultivated a reputation for its range of dynamic, assertive reds & whites. Meticulously crafted to preserve the traditions of previous generations, the Coulon family tends its vineyards using the most ecologically responsible techniques, and has been consistently ahead of Châteauneuf-du-Pape's biodynamic trends since becoming certified.

"We have been working with Wilson Daniels wholesale in New York over the last 4 years, results have been above our expectations. Today, we are very excited to make this next move on a National level," said Victor Coulon. "With Wilson Daniels experience and reputation, we look forward to bringing our family wines to tables, restaurants, and private cellars around the country."

In addition to the timeless Domaine de Beaurenard facilities, the Coulon family is developing a range of certified biodynamic wines made from grapes sourced in friends' vineyards in the Rhône region. "We have seen great potential to develop and expand our activities, and portfolio while keeping our philosophy and values intact," says Victor. This promising project led by the new generation is expanding the Coulons expertise to exciting, and new wines.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

