Wilson Daniels Welcomes First Spanish Wine Partner Familia Torres

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels has announced the portfolio addition of the Familia Torres wineries to its national portfolio — a milestone for the company — with the national launch scheduled for October 1st. The inclusion of the Familia Torres' premium and super premium wines from Penedès, Priorat, Ribera del Duero, Rueda and Rias Baixas mark Wilson Daniels' first venture into Spain's world-famous market, and represents an important turning point in its mission to bring the finest wines in the world to a discerning American wine market.

Familia Torres, founded 150 years ago in Catalonia's Penedès region, featured among the world's 50 best wine tourism destinations. A family-run estate for five generations, Familia Torres is currently overseen by 4th Generation Miguel A. Torres and managed by 5th Generation Miguel Torres. Wine Spectator named Torres "Most Important Winery in Spain" in 1999 and inducted it into its hall of fame in 2001, and Familia Torres came in third place on Drinks International's 2020 list of Most Admired Wine Brands, while leading the European ranking for the tenth year in a row.

"The advancement in Spain is a natural progression considering the strides made in Italy and France over the past several years. To be partnered with the Torres family is an honor and their integration into our portfolio of such storied families will be seamless," says Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "The Old World wines of Spain are among the most coveted in the world and working with the Torres family to share a selection of their most enviable bottles will be a highlight in a very challenging year."

With its signature curated wine experiences and onsite restaurant in the estate's Mas La Plana vineyard, Familia Torres has been widely recognized for excellence and diversity across established and emerging wine destinations around the world. The 5th generation is continuing with the family's philosophy of balancing both innovation and tradition but are putting an even greater focus on single vineyards and singular wines that express the landscape of each wine region they are passionate about. By doing so, Familia Torres is able to cultivate and elevate lesser-known heirloom grapes and styles while maintaining the Torres name for its range of top-quality bottles — those that will be imported to the U.S. market by Wilson Daniels.

Familia Torres also puts environmental responsibility at the forefront of its operations and initiated and developed its Torres & Earth program in 2008. Since then, the estate has reduced its carbon footprint 30%, with the commitment to become 'Climate Positive' in total GreenHouseGas emissions (GHG) by 2050 with an intermediate goal of a 50% reduction by 2030.

"This partnership in the American market is great news for many American wine lovers, who will now be able to better enjoy and find our wines in the US," says Miguel Torres, fifth generation winemaker. "We are very pleased to partner with the Underwood family and the team at Wilson Daniels in such a strategic direction in the US market. It is great to see that we both have a similar philosophy, which is particularly reflected in Wilson Daniels' values and long-term approach, with their focus on the premium segments of the market, entrepreneurial spirit and customer orientation."

Wilson Daniels will represent only the Familia Torres' range in the United States, consisting of 17 wines. These bottles, admired by fine wine lovers around the world, open the door for additional Familia Torres partnerships with Spain's historic family-owned estates.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a fully integrated, family-owned marketing and sales company representing a highly selective portfolio of the world's most distinctive wines. Wilson Daniels continues to pursue and elevate the standards of excellence set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels through developing long-term, strategic partnerships with luxury producers that possess profound respect for terroir and are benchmarks in their region. To learn more about Wilson Daniels, visit www.wilsondaniels.com.

About Familia Torres:

The origins of the Torres family in the Catalan Penedès region - near Barcelona – date back to the 17th century. Historically the family has vineyards in the Catalan appellations of origin Penedès, Conca de Barberà, Priorat and Costers del Segre. Miguel Torres fourth generation pioneered in planting Cabernet Sauvignon in Spain creating 'Mas la Plana' in 1970. Today the fifth generation is focusing on recovering ancestral Catalan varieties. The Torres family is present in other Spanish iconic regions with singular wines and vineyards. Internationally Torres was the first foreign family to invest in Chile back in 1979 and today Torres lead the recovery of ancient varieties like País and Carignan. Familia Torres is a member of PFV, an association of 12 wine families who are among the most prestigious wine producers of their regions.

Press Contact:

Alexandra Schrecengost

AVP, Communications, Wilson Daniels

[email protected]

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

