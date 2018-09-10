Wilson Daniels Wholesale Expands Operations To Connecticut's Growing Fine Wine Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Daniels Wholesale will enter its fourth market this October, beginning operations in Connecticut to bolster New York, New Jersey and Oregon in the wine distributor's footprint. The wholesale unit—which launched in 2015 in a bid to expand Wilson Daniels' presence in the national fine wine market—is targeting revenues of about $45 million this year, up from $20 million in 2016 in the Tri-State area. Wilson Daniels and Wilson Daniels Wholesale are subsidiaries of California-based Young's Holdings, Inc., owned by the Underwood family.

The Connecticut division will be led locally by industry veteran and Connecticut native Michael Tobin, who comes to the company from Worldwide Wines, bringing along his nearly 15 years of fine wine and spirits sales experience in the state. Wilson Daniels will distribute their 44 national brands within the market, including Schramsberg, Champagne Gosset, Château Gassier and Domaine Laroche.

"I'm very excited to join the Wilson Daniels team in this capacity, squarely at the crossroads of my passion for discovering the world's finest wines and bringing them to Connecticut's ever-growing population of connoisseurs," says Tobin, who specializes in high level customer service to establish and maintain quality relationships.

Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo said of the expansion, which follows on the heels of their 40th anniversary U.S. tour, "Connecticut is home to a sizable population with refined palates looking for partners to help make educated wine selections, and we seek to provide them with those partners." Utilizing small, streamlined teams, the company aims to accommodate this market via its knowledgeable staff and personalized, hands-on approach, as it has established a reputation for doing elsewhere in the Tri-State Area. "Under the specialized guidance of the Wilson Daniels Wholesale team, we're entering this robust market with great confidence," Lombardo adds.

This new territory reinforces Wilson Daniels' continued growth in a thriving global industry that values and relies on expertise and prestige, priming the company for further advancement.

About Wilson Daniels Wholesale



Wilson Daniels Wholesale is a family-owned distributor representing the world's preeminent wines in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Oregon. Beginning operations in September 2015, Wilson Daniels Wholesale offers a portfolio of terroir-focused wines and spirits that are singular expressions of their region. Headquartered in New York City, the company's offices and tasting room boast views of the Empire State Building in Manhattan's historic and architecturally-rich Flatiron District.

