Wilson Dow Bolsters Virtual Capabilities With Technical Strategist

CHICAGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience, is thrilled to welcome Technical Strategist Michael Manke. His diverse skill set and technical knowledge of streaming solutions and virtual event platforms strengthens the company's client strategy and technical execution. This addition to the San Francisco satellite will support Wilson Dow's continued navigation through the ever-evolving events landscape.

"The events business is fundamentally changed. As event portfolios become a mix of hybrid, live, and virtual experiences for the foreseeable future, Michael's expertise in virtual technical solutions is invaluable," says Matthew Cooney, Vice President at Wilson Dow. "The combination of his strategic vision for a resonant event experience along with his technical aptitude captivated our team and clients, alike. We're proud to welcome this well-known Bay-area talent to our group of thinkers, doers, and believers."

Most recently, Manke led his own business and worked as a freelance consultant. His work with top agencies and brands spans nationwide, including VMWare, Slack, SAP, The Clorox Company, HP, Dropbox, SanDisk/Western Digital, eBay, and more.

"Historically, virtual streaming stood second-tier compared to face-to-face experiences. But now, given its more prominent role within the experiential landscape, I expect event portfolios to standardize virtual solutions for the world of hybrid experiences ahead of us," shares Manke. "I've known it, and my new team at Wilson Dow has known it, and together, we're excited to continue this virtual momentum, keeping our focus future-forward."

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience. For over 24 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creatives, strategists, instructional designers, and specialized production teams to partner with global clients including Domino's Pizza, Genentech, The Clorox Company, Lilly, PwC, Oracle and more. The company designs and delivers live and virtual experiences for audiences that engage around a shared purpose, prepare with critical knowledge and skills, and inspire with meaningful stories that spark change. Wilson Dow Group is headquartered in Chicago with satellites in San Francisco and New York. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

