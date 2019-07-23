Wilson Dow Group Expands Client Strategy Services With Addition Of Industry Veteran

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience, is proud to welcome David Grass as Director of Client Strategy. With a wealth of B-to-B and B-to-C experience in national brand-building, integrated experiential marketing campaigns, and content-driven marketing platforms, he is a valuable addition to the growing Wilson Dow team.

"David comes to us at a time when leveraging live event strategy is more critical than ever as many clients look to recreate attendee experiences that deliver greater lasting value – an exciting time for our company and the industry," says Steve Wilson, Owner of Wilson Dow. "He has proven himself to be a trailblazer in this business and will be a great complement to our talented team."

Most recently, Grass served as Senior Account Director at Mosaic, an integrated marketing agency. While there, Grass lead client service and brand strategy for clients such as Oracle, Starbucks, P&G, Microsoft, Samsung, and more. Notably, he was responsible for redefining and reimagining one of the largest tech conferences in the US, Oracle OpenWorld. This earned Oracle OpenWorld the recognition of "standard for B-to-B conferences of the future" by Event Marketer, a leading industry publication.

Wilson Dow's recent recognition as a nationally ranked Best Workplace via INC. Magazine is a testament to the outstanding, employee-centric culture the company remains committed to.

About Wilson Dow Group

Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience. For over 23 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creative strategists, instructional designers, and specialized production teams to partner with global clients including Domino's Pizza, Lilly, PayPal, Royal Caribbean International and more. The company designs and delivers live experiences that engage an audience around a shared purpose, prepare with critical knowledge and skills, and inspire with meaningful stories that spark change. Awarded an exclusive industry spot on the 2019 INC. Magazine best Workplaces list, Wilson Dow is headquartered in Chicago with satellites in San Francisco and New York. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

