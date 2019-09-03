Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Adds Partner in London; Expands Corporate Practice

Kim is a London-based US legal and strategic advisor to UK and other European technology and life science companies expanding operations and raising capital across borders. She supports companies throughout their corporate life cycle—from formation and US expansion, through US transactions such as "flips," financings, partnerships, joint ventures, and M&A/IPO exits. She also represents UK and other European venture and growth capital firms on investments governed by US law.

"WSGR is continuing to build its London corporate practice to serve our large and growing group of clients in the UK and throughout Europe, with a particular focus on technology and life science enterprises, and venture and growth capital firms," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "Stacy's business and legal acumen, combined with her industry experience, helps her assist companies seeking to steer clear of or resolve issues they often confront during growth stages. Her scope of expertise will also prove beneficial as she leads corporate and securities transactions for WSGR. We are delighted to welcome Stacy to the firm."

Kim has substantial experience representing companies in numerous industries, including the agritech, AI, biotech, digital health, digital media, e-commerce, fintech, and software sectors.

"Stacy Kim's arrival underscores WSGR's commitment to providing US support to the UK and wider European technology and life science communities," said Daniel Glazer, founding partner of WSGR's London office and head of the firm's US expansion group. "She has a unique combination of credentials—a substantial cross-border business network, US legal experience, and a rich knowledge of the UK and European ecosystems—that she successfully leverages to help businesses and investors compete and win on the global stage."

In addition to her practice, Kim is active in Blooming Founders and Declare—two organizations focused on advancing women in technology in the UK.

Glazer added: "Stacy's passion about advancing women in technology, and her commitment to inclusion and diversity, also make her an ideal addition to our London office, particularly in light of our support of two recently announced inclusion initiatives—Included.vc and TechHub Accelerate."

Prior to joining WSGR, Kim was a London-based partner in the technology companies group for the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

In 2018, Kim was recognized in Innovate Finance's "Women in Fintech Powerlist" and named a finalist in the Women in Finance Awards. Legal 500 UK has identified her as a recommended individual for Venture Capital.

Kim received her J.D. from Cornell Law School in 2004, and her B.A. degree from Stanford University in 2000. She is admitted to practice in New York.

Notes for Editors

The firm's official legal name in London is Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (UK), LLP.

is Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (UK), LLP. The firm opened its London office in August 2018 at 41 Old Street in the heart of the city's technology community.

office in at 41 Old Street in the heart of the city's technology community. Since May 1, 2019, WSGR has advised London -based technology companies on cross-border venture and growth capital financings with an aggregate value of more than $1 billion .

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

