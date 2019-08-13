Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Commits to Being First Am Law 100 Firm to Fully Automate Signing and Closing Process for an Entire Practice Area

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati commits to being the first Am Law 100 firm to fully automate the signing and closing process for an entire practice area. After a rigorous testing and selection process, the firm selected Doxly, the end-to-end transaction management platform, to automate signings and closings for WSGR's emerging companies practice.

Doxly enables deal teams to templatize entire transactions and the simple creation of closing books. It also automates the signature process and streamlines closing checklist review. It is an example of an increasing trend towards process digitization and automation of repetitive, low-value tasks in the legal field, which allows attorneys to focus their time where their expertise matters most, while simultaneously delivering increased value to their clients. Doxly can save up to 50-75% of an attorney's time over traditional methods according to Doxly's recent analysis.

"We aim to bring the best legal technology solutions to our clients through a disciplined and data-driven process of testing, iterating, and co-evolving our legal services along-side the introduction of these technologies," said David Wang, corporate strategic innovation counsel of WSGR. "In this framework, Doxly has demonstrated an ability to help our attorneys and paralegals increase the efficiency and precision of the signing and closing process, while concurrently increasing transparency and collaboration, which is why we are now moving beyond the pilot stage and bringing these proven benefits to our clients practice-wide."

"This first-in-industry practice-wide deployment at WSGR is an incredibly significant development for Doxly and we are so excited they have chosen Doxly's transaction management software based on the unique functionality, intuitive design, and value it has provided their deal teams," said Haley Altman, CEO of Doxly. "WSGR has always focused on providing legal services to technology companies that make our jobs easier and our lives better, and we look forward to providing the same level of innovation for WSGR and the clients they serve."

About Doxly

Doxly transforms the complex, chaotic process of managing legal transactions into a streamlined, efficient process. Built by corporate attorneys for corporate attorneys, Doxly's secure cloud-based platform automates workflows for diligence and closing checklists, provides transaction-specific analytics and reports, enables legal teams and clients to collaborate on documents, automates signature collection and archives transaction-related information to create digital "closing books" in a secure and trusted environment. Visit www.doxly.com, follow Doxly on Twitter at @DoxlyApp, or connect with us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

SOURCE Doxly; Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Related Links

http://www.doxly.com

