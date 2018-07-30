Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Corporate and Securities Practice

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that James F. Jensen has joined the firm's fund services and emerging companies practices as a partner in the Palo Alto office.

Jensen's experience includes forming angel investment and venture capital funds, and advising fund managers about ongoing operations. He has represented emerging companies and accelerators/incubators, and assisted corporate, angel, and venture capital firms with their investment transactions in the U.S. and China. He also has represented clients in exit transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and other restructurings, and counseled clients on board management and corporate governance issues.

From 2005 to 2011, Jensen worked in-house for VantagePoint Capital Partners, serving as the venture capital firm's assistant general counsel and general counsel of its emerging markets group. Before joining VantagePoint, he was an associate at WSGR from 1999 to 2005. Jensen is also a technology entrepreneur who formed and ran several e-commerce and other internet companies.

"In addition to our firm's emerging companies practice, which consistently leads the market in the number of financings completed, we have built a successful fund services practice with an experienced team that advises venture and other funds on fund formation, capital raising and operational issues," said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. "Jim has a wealth of experience representing angel investment and VC funds in connection with their formation and operation, along with his in-house experience. He delivers clients valuable perspective and insight because of that balance and his broader corporate experience. We're very pleased to welcome Jim back to the firm."

As an attorney in private practice, Jensen's work with angel investment and VC funds included devising structures for the funds and their management teams; drafting operating agreements for the funds, general partners, and the other fund entities; and negotiating the economic and tax provisions of the operating agreements.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to be part of a one of the top corporate practices anywhere—one that has both the leading venture financing practice and a successful fund services team," said Jensen. "I'm planning to continue working with companies, funds, and other clients with whom I've built strong relationships, and I also look forward to serving the firm's fund clients and adding to the many connections the firm's partners have with venture capital firms, both in the U.S. and internationally."

Jensen has participated in the Model Document Working Group of the National Venture Capital Association. Jensen also has written several articles and given presentations on topics related to emerging companies, venture capital, and start-up business strategy.

Jensen earned his J.D. from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 1999. He received his B.S. from Utah State University in 1989, and his M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management in 1996. He is admitted to practice in California.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati



For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

