Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Leads with Commitment to Pro Bono

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today a partnership with Paladin, a groundbreaking pro bono platform with a mission to increase access to justice for clients in need. The partnership will expand the firm's attorneys' opportunities for growth and participation in pro bono work.

Paladin's software solution will help WSGR continue to deliver rewarding pro bono opportunities to its attorneys by way of increased efficiency and real-time communication. WSGR will use the platform to streamline the process of providing targeted opportunities to its attorneys in various locations and areas of interest, as well as to assist in tracking ongoing engagement in firm pro bono initiatives, including, for example, WSGR's recently announced commitment to support the Lawyers for a Sustainable Economy initiative.

"WSGR's commitment to pro bono in numerous practice areas and service to community in general have long been areas the firm and its employees have poured resources and heart into," said WSGR Of Counsel and Pro Bono Counsel Luke Liss. "We are always looking for ways to streamline the process of connecting our people to new opportunities and to more efficiently track engagement and outcomes."

As Paladin partners with premier companies—such as Lyft and Verizon—WSGR also recognizes the many benefits of the partnership. "When we learned of Paladin and the story of its founders, we immediately recognized that their team shares the unique spirit of innovation and positive energy common to the great companies WSGR has worked with over the last nearly sixty years," Liss said. "We are very excited to partner with Paladin to help develop its law firm platform, with the goals of enhancing and streamlining internal engagement, as well as to facilitate new opportunities to collaborate on pro bono initiatives with our clients."

"Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is well known for its leadership in technology and innovation, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with their team to develop the next generation of pro bono tools," said Kristen Sonday, Paladin's co-founder and COO.

About Paladin

Paladin's mission is to increase access to justice by helping legal teams run more efficient pro bono programs. It works with in-house legal teams, law schools, and law firms to centralize pro bono opportunities, increase engagement, and capture outcomes and impact. Thus far, Paladin has helped facilitate work with LGBT refugees, domestic violence survivors, and low-income entrepreneurs, among others. Paladin is based in New York with an office in Chicago, where it was part of last year's Techstars class. For more information, please visit www.joinpaladin.com.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. The firm also supports worthy agencies and individuals in need by providing legal services, financial support, and volunteer services. Annually, WSGR provides more than 45,000 hours of pro bono legal work. The firm's attorneys have provided pro bono assistance to approximately 400 nonprofit agencies in fields such as healthcare, education, the arts, and the environment, as well as to numerous individuals. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE.

For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

