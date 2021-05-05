Wilson Sonsini Introduces Digital Hub for Emerging Companies Practice Serving the Next Generation of Founders, Entrepreneurs and Venture Capitalists

The newly launched site centers around a comprehensive and easy-to-use Knowledge Bank, where Wilson Sonsini Emerging Companies Practice legal experts answer more than 200 of the most pressing and common questions asked by entrepreneurs, start-ups and VCs globally, on everything from formation and financing to IP protection , tax , governance , exits and more.

"Helping entrepreneurs thrive is at the heart of everything we do at Wilson Sonsini," said Raj S. Judge , partner at Wilson Sonsini and co-lead of the Emerging Companies Practice. "Whether it's leveraging proprietary technology for efficiency in our practice, providing free resources like those found in our Knowledge Bank, or widening access to the global network of banks and VCs we've built over the past six decades, Wilson Sonsini aims to arm early-stage start-ups with the very best counsel so that they succeed and win."

The Emerging Companies Practice site is just the latest step in Wilson Sonsini's continued mission to leverage technology to make its world-class legal resources accessible. In 2019, Wilson Sonsini introduced technology subsidiary SixFifty , which has developed automation tools to help in-house counsel address ever-changing areas of the law like privacy, return to work, diversity and inclusion, among other areas. More recently, Wilson Sonsini announced an agreement with Morgan Stanley to give the investment bank access to proprietary software the firm created that manages startup finances. As part of its digital transformation strategy, Wilson Sonsini will be rolling out additional technology tools to streamline the delivery of legal services in order to better serve its clients later this year.

"Wilson Sonsini is synonymous with Silicon Valley and innovation," said Ursheet Parikh, partner at Mayfield . "From the early days of semiconductors, through personal computers and dot-coms to software-as-a-service, CRISPR, blockchain and beyond, Wilson Sonsini has been a part of the most important technology milestones on record, and continues to do so today in its own right by implementing technology into its practice."

"Wilson Sonsini has always leveraged new technology not only to serve its clients, but the technology community more broadly," said Greg Gottesman, managing director and co-founder of Pioneer Square Labs . "This new website is a great example of Wilson Sonsini continuing to look for innovative ways to help founders."

Wilson Sonsini is the leading law firm representing startup companies in Silicon Valley and beyond, having helped the likes of Google, Netflix, and, more recently, Lyft and Roblox, go public. Over the past six decades, Wilson Sonsini has represented more than 100,000 of the most innovative companies on the planet during virtually every technological innovation. The firm's legacy mirrors the evolution of Silicon Valley and is synonymous with ushering promising, innovative companies through their business life cycle.

The launch of the Emerging Companies Practice site will provide founders, entrepreneurs and VCs with a centralized hub of necessary tools to build the next generation of emerging technologies - making Wilson Sonsini's years of expertise more accessible to companies, no matter their stage of growth. For more information visit, ecp.wsgr.com .

About Wilson Sonsini

For more than 60 years, Wilson Sonsini has offered a broad range of legal services, focused on solving the challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com .

About The Emerging Companies Practice, Wilson Sonsini

Every entrepreneur starts somewhere. And goes on a journey that can lead them from garage to IPO. At Wilson Sonsini, we have taken over 100,000 start-ups on this journey and we continue that tradition today with over 3,000 of the most innovative companies on the planet. By leveraging innovative, first-of-its-kind technology, we have made six decades of experience, top legal resources, and a global network of banks, industry resources and VCs accessible to early-stage start-ups. Leveraging the firm's wider team of 900 total attorneys in offices across three continents, and professionals conversant in over 37 languages, Wilson Sonsini's Emerging Companies Practice helps start-ups worldwide realize their vision.

