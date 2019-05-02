Wilton Manors City Commission Suspends Parking Fees on Wilton Drive Through September 30, 2019

WILTON MANORS, Fla., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiting Wilton Drive? In an effort to support the businesses located along Wilton Drive during the current construction project, the Wilton Manors City Commission has approved free parking along Wilton Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, now through Monday, September 30, 2019.

"Wilton Drive is undergoing an exciting transformation from a four-lane road to a two-lane road that will further activate the city's main street and downtown corridor complete with extended sidewalks, dedicated bike lanes, and new landscaping," said Mayor Justin S. Flippen. "With construction slated for completion at the end of August 2019, we hope this free parking initiative will incentivize folks to continue to visit the Drive during the construction and patron the businesses that call it home."

To enjoy free parking along Wilton Drive, visitors must follow a few simple guidelines; single-space parking along Wilton Drive is free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily; free parking is available for a maximum of four hours; parking fees kick-in from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily, so be sure to feed the meter or download the Parkmobile app, using Parkmobile Zone 8021.

Guests and residents may also utilize $5 off discount codes for Uber and Lyft rides when visiting Wilton Drive on Friday and Saturday evenings. Additional promotions from the many establishments along the Drive, as well as an additional Uber and Lyft discount codes for Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. can be viewed by visiting http://wiltondrive.org. For more information regarding free parking on the Drive, please contact the City of Wilton Manors at (954) 390-2120 or visit http://bit.ly/WMFreeParking.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

