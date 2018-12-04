Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Elected to the National League of Cities' Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick of Wilton Manors, Florida, was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) board of directors by NLC's membership at the 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles. Resnick was elected for a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC's federal advocacy, governance and membership activities. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.

"I am honored to serve on the NLC Board of Directors for the upcoming 2019 year. The NLC is a resource for 19,000 cities, towns and villages and represents more than 200 million Americans. I am proud to serve the NLC for the second consecutive year, to be a part of NLC's strategic direction, and to represent the City of Wilton Manors in the best esteem."

As a member of the board, Resnick will meet in March, June and November to guide NLC's strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from NLC's membership at the organization's annual business meeting.

"The National League of Cities board of directors serves a critical role in guiding our organization's priorities and policies," said National League of Cities (NLC) President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana. "NLC's board of directors is made up of a group of amazing leaders, and I look forward to working with them during an important time for the nation's cities."

More than 3,800 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia convened in Los Angeles for City Summit. With gridlock likely to continue in Washington, city leaders are taking action into their own hands and sharing strategies and solutions to address issues like the affordable housing crisis, investing in infrastructure, combatting the opioid epidemic and building a sustainable future.

Commissioner Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998 and was most recently recognized by the Florida League of Cities with a 2018 Home Rule Hero Award. In 2018, Commissioner Resnick served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and on NLC's Board of Directors and Legal Advisory Committee. Commissioner Resnick is past president of the Broward League of Cities (BLC) and currently chairs the BLC Legislative Advocacy Committee and serves on the boards of the BLC and Florida League of Cities. He is also a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the firm's communications broadband practice.

About the City of Wilton Manors

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors, call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

