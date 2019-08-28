Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Reappointed to Florida League of Cities Board of Directors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 93rd Annual Conference of the Florida League of Cities, held August 15-17, 2019 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, Commissioner Gary Resnick was reappointed to the League's Board of Directors for the thirteenth district and was appointed to the Executive Committee by President Isaac Salver and his fellow Directors.

"It's an honor to be appointed to Executive Committee and I congratulate Isaac Salver, Council Member of Bay Harbor Islands, on his appointment to President," said Commissioner Resnick. "With affordable housing, communications services, home rule, and transportation issues at the top of the League's advocacy list, I look forward to continuing my service at the director level and supporting the League's work in the year ahead."

In addition to appointing the new slate of officers, the annual conference provided an opportunity for municipal officials and senior staff to enhance leadership skills, learn from municipal experts, share ideas with peers, discuss strategies for Florida's future, and hear about the latest in products and services for municipal governments. The conference included breakout sessions, committee meetings, keynote presentations, awards, and more. Plus, the FLC 2020 Legislative Action Agenda to guide advocacy efforts at the state Capitol was adopted by membership.

A recipient of the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2012 Florida League of Cities Home Rule Hero, Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998, including 10 years as Mayor (2008-2018), and has served on the Board of Directors and Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Florida League of Cities since 2003. While Mayor, Gary served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and now serves on NLC's Board of Directors, Legislative Advocacy Committee, and Legal Advisory Committee. Gary was President and currently serves as Treasurer of the Broward League of Cities (BLOC) and chairs the BLOC Legislative Advocacy Committee. He is also a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the Firm's communications broadband practice.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LEAGUE OF CITIES

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities. Florida's cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit floridaleagueofcities.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

