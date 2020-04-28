Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick Receives 2020 Home Rule Hero Award

WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida League of Cities has once again recognized Commissioner Gary Resnick with the Home Rule Hero Award for his extraordinary advocacy during the 2020 legislative session. Commissioner Resnick also received the award in 2019 as well as 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2012 while serving as Mayor of Wilton Manors.

"Now more than ever our residents rely on us to advocate for the unique needs of our communities and to bring attention to the issues they care about most," said Commissioner Resnick. "It is a distinct honor to once again receive this award and I look forward to continuing this important work."



The term Home Rule refers to the ability of municipalities to address local problems with minimal interference by the state. The Home Rule Hero Award is given annually to local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently advocate for the Home Rule powers of Florida's municipalities in Tallahassee.

Gary Resnick has served on the Wilton Manors City Commission since 1998, including 10 years as Mayor (2008-2018), and has served on the Board of Directors and Legislative Advocacy Committee of the Florida League of Cities since 2003. While Mayor, Resnick served as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) Information Technology and Communications (ITC) Federal Advocacy Committee, and now serves on NLC's Board of Directors, Legislative Advocacy Committee, and Legal Advisory Committee. Resnick was President and currently serves as Treasurer of the Broward League of Cities (BLOC) and chairs the BLOC Legislative Advocacy Committee. He is a shareholder and practicing attorney with GrayRobinson Attorneys at Law and chair of the Firm's communications broadband practice.

ABOUT THE FLORIDA LEAGUE OF CITIES

Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida's municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida's cities. Florida's cities are formed by their citizens and governed by their citizens. The League is founded on the belief that local self-government is the keystone of American democracy. For more information, visit floridaleagueofcities.com.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

