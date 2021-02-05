WiMi Announces Release of EV Holographic AR Application Product "WiMi HoloAR HUD"

BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider in China, today announced the launch of its new electric vehicle ("EV") holographic AR application product "WiMi HoloAR HUD", further expanding the Company's suite of holographic product offerings.

Due to the rapid development of EVs and autonomous driving vehicles, there has been a rise in demand from both automobile companies and consumers for holographic AR technology applications. AR heads up display ("AR-HUD") technology is one of the technical solutions capable of offering an interactive experience for multiple forms of information delivery. Consequently, many companies are now strongly requesting AR-HUD technology, and AR-HUD technology will become a core component in the fields of autonomous driving and EVs going forward.

In line with this growing demand, WiMi launched its "WiMi HoloAR HUD" product. WiMi has designed this product based on customer needs, and the functional modules of this product can be customized for such areas as optical processing, image processing, voice interactions, night vision imaging, AR, advanced driver-assistance systems ("ADAS"), cloud services, and more. Furthermore, this product can also help to process vehicle on-board diagnostics ("OBD") data, access the background service of Tencent's WeChat and maps service of Alibaba Group's AutoNavi, and connect to phones via Bluetooth technology while supporting full voice control, big data analysis, tire pressure display, map services and other related settings of Mapbox to provide vehicle owners with safer driving experiences and other value-added automobile services.

With the technological advancement of electronic equipment for the modern automobile cabin, as well as the growth trends of internet of vehicles and autonomous driving vehicles, the market for automotive heads up display technology is expected to continue growing and have enormous growth potential. Consequently, the demand for automotive holographic AR navigation, holographic AR car windows, holographic AR rearview mirrors, and holographic AR vehicle communication devices has increased significantly. To better meet the explosive demand for EV holographic applications, WiMi plans to develop EV holographic equipment, EV holographic chips, and EV holographic software. WiMi remains committed to integrated holographic software and hardware solutions and will continue to develop more holographic AR applications that are suitable for the EV industry going forward.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, holographic pulse laser, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, holographic laser automotive application, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, automobile holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

