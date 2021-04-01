WiMi Announces that its Holographic AR Product "WiMi HoloAR HUD" Has Been Approved by the FCC to Enter the U.S. Market

BEIJING, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that its electric vehicle ("EV") holographic AR product "WiMi HoloAR HUD" has obtained a Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") certification to enter the U.S. market. The certification documents state that the exterior designs, data transmission protocols, and radiation patterns of "WiMi HoloAR HUD" have been tested and certified by the FCC.

In November 2020, the holographic head-mounted display product ("head-mounted display") "WiMi Hologram Soft Light" has been approved by the FCC to enter the U.S. market, and the holographic AR product "WiMi HoloAR HUD" is the second product that has been approved by the FCC to enter the U.S. market.

The U.S. FCC issues its FCC certifications for electronic products. Foreign products, including radio application products, communications products, and digital products, are required to obtain the FCC's approval prior to entering the U.S. market.

With the rapid development of the EV and autonomous driving industries, the demands from both consumers and automakers for holographic AR technology applications have increased significantly. To better satisfy this market demand, the Company launched the "WiMi HoloAR HUD." The "WiMi HoloAR HUD" has several features, including optical processing, image processing, voice interaction, night vision imaging, AR, ADAS, and cloud services. The "WiMi HoloAR HUD" can use these functions to read a vehicle's onboard diagnostics data, run apps in the background, such as WeChat and Gaode Map (or Mapbox in overseas markets), display tire pressure, as well as enable Bluetooth connection, voice control, big data analysis, and more. In addition to creating a safer driving environment, these capabilities will also generate more opportunities for WiMi to provide additional value-added automotive services to vehicle owners.

With the technological advancement of modern automotive cockpit electronics and the growing number of connected and self-driving cars, the market space for onboard HUD products is immense and expected to continue growing in the future. In addition, the market demand for automotive holographic AR navigation, holographic AR windshields, holographic AR rear-view mirrors, onboard holographic AR communications, and other holographic AR features is increasing rapidly. To fulfill the surging demand for holographic EV applications, the Company plans to develop multiple solutions, covering holographic vehicle devices, holographic vehicle chips, and holographic vehicle software. Going forward, the Company will remain committed to integrating holographic hardware and software solutions to develop more holographic AR application products for the EV industry.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

