WiMi Wins 2020 Award for Leadership in Computer Vision Holographic Cloud Services

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider in China, today announced that it has won the award from CCIDnet for leading company of 2020 in computer vision holographic cloud services as a result of its outstanding performance in technological innovation and widespread public approval.

CCIDnet is managed by CCID group, which is a subsidiary of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As an influential and innovative online media platform, CCIDnet covers timely industry news and events. CCIDnet also organizes the Innovative Influence Annual Conference, which occurs annually and has been one of the most influential annual events in the science and technology industry since it was initially launched in 2010. In 2020, the Innovative Influence Annual Conference and Top 100 Achievements event (the "Event") focused on the theme of "Digital New Economy, Wise New Society." During the Event, organizers summarized the innovation achievements of 2020 and the coming technological trends of 2021, shared 2020's most successful technologies, products, solutions, and use cases, and highlighted outstanding achievements in 2020 across various fields via an online cloud presentation and offline gallery exhibition.

Empowered by its new holographic technology utilizing optical projections, WiMi provides one-stop services and holographic AR technologies to its customers, including the synthesis and presentation of holographic AI vision, interactive holographic software development, holographic AR advertisements, holographic AR SDK payments, holographic 5G communications software development, holographic AR automotive software, and holographic facial recognition. The commercial application of these services and technologies covers advertising display systems, commercial publishing systems, performing arts systems, light field cinemas, home entertainment, and more. To date, WiMi has developed the world's leading 3D computer vision and SAAS platform technologies. WiMi has also made significant progress in its ability to transform ordinary images into holographic content through its use of proprietary AI algorithms. Many fields, including education, entertainment, advertising, and communications, regularly utilize such holographic content to create highly interactive and engaging experiences for audiences. Looking ahead, as holographic 5G communications, mobile broadband, and Internet of Things technology continue to develop, it is also expected that the holographic cloud industry will experience significant growth in turn.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, holographic pulse laser, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, holographic laser automotive application, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, automobile holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

